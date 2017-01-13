During the Switch keynote presentation in Tokyo, Japan, Nintendo officially announced a release date and pricing for its next video game console.
The portable gaming console will be available in Canada on March 3rd for $399 through most retailers, including Best Buy, EBGames, and Amazon Canada.
There is no indication as to the number of units Nintendo will have available in Canada, though it’s a safe bet initial stock will be limited and in demand.
Switch is a handheld hybrid device that’s powered by Nvidia mobile GPU technology. It docks with a specially designed docking station to connect to a TV and become a traditional home console.
Update 01/13/17: At 2:12 Nintendo Switch orders are now back in stock at Best Buy Canada, shipping confirmed for March 3rd.
Update 01/13/17: As of 9:22, Switch pre-orders are sold out at Best Buy and EB Games in Canada.
Update 01/13/17, 2:17pm: Amazon Canada briefly opened up pre-orders for the Switch but within 10 minutes the consoles were sold out.
Update 01/13/17, 6:10pm: Best Buy is once again sold out. They have also confirmed the March 3rd date.
Source: Nintendo Canada
