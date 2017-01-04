BlackBerry has no plans to release new BB10 devices

mercury-8

Patrick O'Rourke

January 4, 2017 11:25am

During a briefing at CES 2017 that detailed BlackBerry’s manufacturing relationship with TCL and revealed its upcoming “Mercury” Android smartphone, the Waterloo-based company confirmed what many industry observers have assumed for several months now: BlackBerry has no plans to release a new BB10 device.

Though the company says it’s “committed to BB10,” moving forward it does not plan to release hardware running the operating system.

Furthermore, BlackBerry’s commitment to BB10 pertains to updating what it now considers a legacy operating system. The company also revealed that it’s no longer manufacturing any BB10 devices.

BlackBerry’s next smartphone, currently codenamed “Mercury” is set to utilize Google’s Android operating system. While we don’t know everything about the company’s upcoming smartphone, we do, however, know that the phone will feature a 4.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The phone is also set to feature a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, convenience key, and is approximately the same height as the BlackBerry Priv.

  • Marc Palumbo
    • Shogun

      Haha…About sums it up. The diehards will be crying over this news though. Everyone was expecting more BB10 junk to come down the pipe or at the very least a device running a dual OS.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Why would anyone want to run BB10? I would understand if there was an advantage, but clearly, there isn’t.

    • Shogun

      There never was any advantage to it. Fact is that it was the kind of OS that took some time to get used to with its reliance on gestures and swipes to navigate. People today want something simplistic in a mobile device and that’s why they adopted Android and why it and iOS dominate the market today.
      Beyond that the defenders of the faith will tell you sideloaded inferior APK’s in some cases and trying to find workarounds for other things is somehow acceptable for a device retailing at $600 or more.

  • Shogun

    BB10 was dead long ago. It just took Chen more than 3 years and lots of wasted time, money, resources, and credibility to admit what most any observer here knew already.