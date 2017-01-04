Asus’ ZenFone AR is Daydream and Tango compatible

Steven Hurdle January 4, 2017 3:45pm

Asus has announced the Zenfone AR, a Nougat-powered Android with a 5.7-inch display and ample augmented reality aspirations thanks to its support for Google Daydream and Google Tango. The phone features a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution Super AMOLED screen, and a 79 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Asus’ TriCam system is along for the ride to offer motion tracking, area learning, and depth perception for virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.

The company partnered with the Gap for an impressive demonstration of its Google Tango support during its CES press conference. A virtual mannequin was shown on the camera’s screen with clothing of the user’s choice, allowing them to walk around to see how the garment looked from different angles. In the demonstration an Asus representative selected clothing sizes to get an idea how they would look on different body types.

Want to compare multiple sizes at the same time? No problem, put multiple mannequins side by side to see how the medium and the large compare. This experience was driven by an app the Gap will be publishing to the Play Store later this year.

Need to keep the kids occupied while you try on clothes? There’s a Hot Wheels app that lets you interact with virtual toy car tracks, either ones you create yourself or pre-made challenges. With a traditional AR app you might have to use on-screen controls to manipulate objects, but with the ZenFone AR, the phone itself is used as a controller. For example, you can raise and lower the phone in order to move pieces of track. The Hot Wheels app is already available in the Play Store.

Qualcomm and Asus indicates that this is the first phone with a Snapdragon 821 optimized for Tango and the world’s first phone with 8GB of RAM. Asus also touted the phone’s vapour cooling system.