“Shaw, Rogers, BCE and Telus executives make list of 100 highest paid CEOs in Canada”

According to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, CEOs of several major Canadian telcos are among the highest paid in Canada.

The report was released this past Tuesday, and explores the salaries of Canadian CEOs and the economic factors that influence them. The Canadian centre for policy alternatives determined that a top-100 Canadian CEO makes makes the annual salary of an average Canadian before lunch time.

The average salary of the top 100 CEOs in Canada totals $9.5 million CAD, or 193 times as much as the average worker’s annual salary.

Canadian telecom was well-represented on the list, with Shaw Communications CEO Brad Shaw coming in 10th with $13.1 million earned. Furthermore, Telus CEO Darren Entwistle landed in 12th with $12.5 million, BCE CEO George Cope ended up in 16th with $11.5 million and former Rogers CEO Guy Lawrence came in at 18th with $11.2 million.

In addition, BlackBerry’s John Chen barely made the list. While Chen was the highest earning CEO in 2014, he dropped to 91st in 2015 with an annual income of $3.8 million.

The highest paid overall CEOs included Valeant Pharmaceutical’s CEO Michal Peterson at $182.9 million, Magna International’s Donald Walker at $26.5 million, and Canada Pacific Railway CEO Hunter Harrison at $19.9 million.

It’s important to note that these total incomes include salaries, bonuses, share grants and stock options.