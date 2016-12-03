What is VoWiFi and is it key to Freedom Mobile’s future?

Steven Hurdle

December 3, 2016 6:14pm

With the recent launch of Freedom Mobile’s LTE network, the carrier took the time to indicate that it would be launching VoLTE and VoWiFi in 2017. But what are those things, and why do they matter?

With the launch of LTE, mobile phones still had to drop down to HSPA (aka 3G) to connect a call. VoLTE lets all that happen over LTE, and that’s more efficient for everyone concerned. LTE is more spectrally efficient, meaning it can fit additional data, and more phone calls, in the same amount of space that HSPA can. There are potential battery life benefits for a device just using LTE as well. Finally, the more people that are using LTE exclusively, the more spectrum can be moved from 2G and HSPA — a process often referred to in the industry as ‘refarming.’

VoWiFi refers to voice over WiFi. It brings VoIP to wireless networks, letting users send and receive calls and texts over WiFi. This is a more established technology, having been used by carriers around the world for several years. This is potentially huge for Freedom Mobile customers, many of whom express in the comments of our articles that they have adequate outdoors coverage, but that they lose signal inside many buildings. Any WiFi you have access to can be used to supplement your wireless coverage, potentially giving you full bars at home, at work, and many public places.

Much like chocolate and peanut butter, VoLTE and VoWiFi go great together. The hand-off from the wireless network to a WiFi network is usually a “hard” hand-off, meaning if you’re in a call then the call will be lost. However, on VoLTE handoffs to VoWiFi are usually a “soft” hand-off, meaning your call is generally not lost.

Considering Shaw’s purchase and rebranding of Freedom Mobile, and Freedom’s announcement that they’re going to implement VoLTE and VoWiFi, Shaw Go Wifi may take on renewed importance. Shaw Go WiFi, or ‘Shaw Open’ as many people call it (as that’s the name it usually appears under in your available networks list) is Shaw’s expansive array of public WiFi hotspots.

Shaw customers can link their mobile device to their Shaw account and automatically log in whenever they enter a Shaw WiFi location. In Western Canada and Northern Ontario that’s more often than you’d think, as Shaw has 80,000 public WiFi hotspots and counting.

When a business chooses Shaw for their internet service, Shaw typically also puts in a public WiFi hotspot. This would almost overnight solve many of the building penetration problems Freedom’s network has in malls and other large public buildings in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

It’s an interesting time in the evolution of mobile networks. No longer do carriers exclusively rely on large towers to provide coverage, they’re increasingly looking to small cells and WiFi to improve capacity and to fill in coverage holes. With 80K WiFi hotspots already under their belt, Shaw is in an enviable position in this regard.

  • Balls O’Steele

    Fongo already offered vowifi and the quality isn’t great.

    • MassDeduction

      T-Mobile and Rogers offer VoWiFi and the quality is extremely good. Fongo is cheap and Rogers is expensive. You get what you pay for! 🙂

    • Goran Mihajlović

      I personally consider Fongo to be good enough. A few years ago it was pretty rough but these days I use it as a secondary number and have almost no issues.

  • Brandon Roberts

    I think you meant to say refarming not reaffirming?

    • Rose

      Yep, thanks for the note. Just a matter of accidental spell-checking!

  • “VoWiFi refers to voice over WiFi. It brings VoIP to wireless networks” … at a carrier level.

    WiFi networks have been used to deliver VoIP as long as WiFi has been around. What’s different about VoWiFi is how the carrier integrates standard internet connectivity into their network topology, allowing virtually any internet connection to be used to connect back to the carrier’s telephony networks.

  • serpico

    Can’t you do the same with Google Hangouts ? Call over WiFi / LTE free in US and Canada ?

    • Matt Welke

      Yes, except you’d have a different phone number. In fact with Hangouts, it’s one of those obscure random numbers from California every time you call. With VoWifi you can just continue using your phone number when you’re indoors with crappy coverage. Other people won’t be able to tell the difference.

    • DarthHaro

      You can tie your cell number with hangouts so that it shows your number when you call out.

    • Matt Welke

      Isn’t that US only though? Through a service called Google Voice or something?

    • Shushwap

      Its Canada as well… When I use Hangouts Dialer it shows my #

    • Cornfed710

      How do you get it to work in Canada?

    • R Nalluri

      Just download Hangouts from Play Store/App Store.

      It’s automatic number display when you are on Android phone.

      For IOS phones, Go to hangout settings – Phone number-Outbound caller ID-Confirm. You get text message to enter and confirm.

      I couldn’t confirm my number initially. However, I have back up Android phone and confirmed my number from Android. Now, my iphone outbound calls display my number.

    • CANADAMETALFAN

      I had to do this for setting it up on my lg g5. Also for some reason the hangouts dialer is a separate app from hangouts.

    • Matt Welke

      Just tried this from the Hangouts Dialer app on my Nexus 5. The call appeared as “Anonymous”. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/76b9d656c87fad8efcb2b96f9acdf92ab5e0665321a4d4bc780ace5487cbfc7e.png

    • R Nalluri

      I presume you have downloaded Hangouts Dialer. For calling ID as your number, go to settings, click on your account(your name with Google ID),click outbound caller ID and enter your number. You would get a text message with code from Google. Enter the code and confirm. You are good to go with your number as outbound caller ID. For IPhone, it shows anonymous. Work around solution is to set up outbound ID in Android phone and confirm number. After this, all Iphone Hangout calls also show your number for outbound calls. Hope this helps

    • Shushwap

      Once Outbound Caller ID is set up, all phone calls via Hangouts will
      show your verified phone number to call recipients. Google Voice and
      Project Fi users don’t have to configure anything.:

      On your Android mobile phone with an active SIM card:

      1 Open the Hangouts app

      2 Tap the 3line menu icon on top left

      3 Tap Settings

      4 On the Settings screen tap your Google account username (you cannot select an account already configured for Project Fi or Google Voice)

      5 Check the box next to Outbound Caller ID

      Once it’s set up, you can make a phone call via Hangouts from any device or desktop computer, and your phone number will display on the recipient’s Caller ID screen.

    • Matt Welke

      That worked, thank you. 🙂 They sure don’t make it obvious you even have this option.

    • Matt Welke

      Interesting, because I followed a link posted by another user above, and it says you need a Google Voice account to do this.

      “However, if you make a call through Hangouts with a Google Voice account, your Google Voice number will be displayed on the Caller ID.”

    • serpico

      Dartharo is right .

  • cerfcanuck .

    I’d be curious to know where most of Freedom Mobile’s customers are. Although VoWiFi sounds cool, I can’t see it being very useful in southern Ontario, where Bell and Rogers are the dominant ISPs.

    • MassDeduction

      Any WiFi will do, including your home WiFi, your work WiFi, or free WiFi offered by businesses. Even if all it does is give you full coverage at home and work, that alone would be a game changer for many Freedom Mobile customers, even in Southern Ontario.

    • cerfcanuck .

      To be attractive to most users, logging into WiFi networks needs to be automatic and seamless. This appears to be true for Shaw Go WiFi, but is currently not the case for public hotspots here in Ottawa. At Tim Hortons, I need to click on a field to connect, at the Ottawa Public Library, I need to enter my library card number, and at several hotspots in shopping malls, I need to enter my email address.

      It’s possible that Shaw could make arrangements with Rogers and Bell to allow automatic access to public WiFi hotspots, but it’s not as easy as being able to provision the hotspots themselves.

    • YoGoerz

      I couldn’t see Bell and Rogers working with them.

      I think they’ll either expand their wifi network out east (it’s pretty good here in the west for example), or more likely IMO, they will ignore it and build the cell network. If people choose to hop on wifi then all the better, but as far as Shaw is considered that would be up to customer discretion.

    • cerfcanuck .

      I just took at look at the Shaw and Bell WiFi hotspot web pages. Shaw is claiming 80000 hotspots in western Canada – wow! Bell is only claiming 4000 across all of Canada; I couldn’t find the corresponding numbers for Rogers and Telus appears to have less than a dozen in southern Ontario. (To be clear, the Bell and Telus figures are for free public hotspots; I don’t know if Bell or Telus customers have access to additional ones.)

      Even in the unlikely event that Shaw could piggyback onto Bell/Rogers/Telus WiFi hotspots in southern Ontario, there’s no way they could match the number already available on their own network in the West.

    • MassDeduction

      I have a friend who takes public transit and has Shaw WiFi almost the entire trip, trading off through hundreds of different hotspots through the journey. Shaw is not exaggerating!

    • MassDeduction

      Shaw’s WiFi hotspots are not entirely in Western Canada, a small number are in Northern Ontario. But the bulk are in the West, and the bulk of those are in BC and Alberta, including in some very small towns. For example, Dawson Creek in Northern BC (population around 12K people) has 80 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots by my count. That’s one WiFi hotspot for every 150 people!

    • YoGoerz

      Yeah Shaw did amazing work in 2007 forward. They had the capital ready to launch a cell network but then decided to wait, selling their AWS spectrum to Rogers. Instead of building a cell network they went hard with wifi instead.

    • CANADAMETALFAN

      What specific phones support it? I have a lg g5 and can’t find any info for it regarding VoIP/wifi/whatever

    • MassDeduction

      It really depends. T-Mobile has been a big supporter of what they call “WiFi Calling” for years, and actually take the time to add it to phones that don’t come with it. Rogers has VoWiFi, but only for select models that they’ve specifically chosen to support. Since this is a carrier-implemented feature at this point, the only way to know is to reach out to your carrier.

  • Igor Babichev

    Any idea whether VoWiFi would require a carrier-specific rom and would therefore only work on phones carried by Wind? I prefer to be able to choose my and buy my own unlocked phones (like 1+3T) rather than rely on carrier’s options. I know it doesn’t support AWS-3 LTE, but I’m hoping the 4th edition will.

    • Joseph

      From a bit of digging this is all I came out with “you’ll need to check through your handset’s Settings menu to see if you have it.” and it will require a download speed of 1mbps for a solid phone call. But either way having people use wifi for calls will take a lot of strain off of the towers which will making Freedoms HSPA speeds all that much faster.

    • ToniCipriani

      I think it really comes down to how the carriers implement it. AT&T and T-Mobile both uses Wi-Fi Calling down south, but there are reports about unlocked phones not working with it.

    • YoGoerz

      Unfortunately my understanding is Android doesn’t have it built into the core OS yet so no carrier can do an OEM agnostic approach. Instead they have to work with each.
      The iPhone I know works unlocked with VoLTE and VoWiFi though. But I think you’re an Android person so that probably doesn’t help much.
      I think it will be possible in time but for right now I believe its carrier locked Android devices only unfortunately

  • Brad Fortin

    For anyone wondering, this is sometimes called “WiFi Calling”. A lot of phones have supported it for years but most carriers are dragging their feet when it comes to supporting the feature (along with VoLTE).

    • YoGoerz

      Yeah I think Rogers/Fido has the most expansive roll out of VoLTE and VoWiFi. With Bell coming in next with only a few devices. Telus has none other than in southern BC or something.

    • somebody else

      Rogers calls it UMA.

    • YoGoerz

      I believe WiFi-Calling is UMA. UMA was what it was called when it worked with BlackBerry’s back in the day.

  • “The hand-off from the wireless network to a WiFi network is usually a “hard” hand-off, meaning if you’re in a call then the call will be lost.”

    That’s not true. If you are doing a handover from Wi-Fi to a non-VoLTE network (e.g. HSPA), then yes, it’s a hard handover. If the handover is made from/to a VoLTE, it’s always a soft handover.

    • Philosoraptor

      They literally say that in the next sentence. Or was it edited?

    • Hello Moto

      The article was not edited. I read it yesterday and it already mentioned that the hand-off from wifi to voLTE is soft.

  • הילדי פינץ

    Was just in Winnipeg and I would have really liked to have been able to access Shaw Open as it seemed to be everywhere.

    • YoGoerz

      Yeah I’m not sure where you’re from but in the west it’s EVERYWHERE. They launched it instead of a mobile network when they bought that spectrum in 2007, putting all their money into that instead.
      Edmonton area has them all over the place.

    • CANADAMETALFAN

      if you arent a shaw customer, you cannnot use the shaw open wifi.

      the place i lived in last year in red deer alberta had telus for tv and internet, there were shaw open wifi all over the place but I couldn’t use it.

    • MassDeduction

      When I first set up Shaw Open on a device, I’m asked to log in as a Shaw customer or as a “Guest”. Shaw customers can use it liberally, whereas non-Shaw customers are limited to 500MB or so, last I checked.

    • CANADAMETALFAN

      Is the guest option something new? I don’t recall it being there, doesn’t matter now anyways, since I am Nolonger in Alberta

    • MassDeduction

      I must correct myself, having looked closer I see now that not all Shaw Go WiFi locations support “guest” access. The ones in public locations (parks, government buildings, etc.) generally do, the hotspots in private locations (such as businesses) generally don’t support guest access.

    • YoGoerz

      Well for what it’s worth, Freedom customers are getting access to it through their account.

  • YoGoerz

    I have been so excited for this for so long!
    With phones handing off to WiFi it also gives the network more breathing room and should releave congestion. Even if it’s just LTE phones that can do it at first, those people won’t be on 3G anymore for any reason allowing the legacy users to have an improved experience!
    Further, I know people who spend all their time in Edmonton but live in Spruce Grove, which FM doesn’t cover. If they were willing to have the trade offs they could save some money and go with FM, connect to WiFi at home, and only roam on the drive to work where they don’t use their phone anyways.
    Along with that, many were worried we’d never see them expand out of metro areas but I could see them being one of the first viable LTE-only networks. They could expand to the country side with LTE only and still give people service.
    This is phenomenal news all round.

  • Mike Hammett

    It isn’t knows as “reaffirming,” but refarming.

    • MassDeduction

      The author has used the correct term in the past, so that error has overzealous spell check written all over it. 🙂

    • Rose

      Yep, a case of overzealous spell check like MassDeduction says 🙂 Corrected, thanks.

  • CANADAMETALFAN

    when this comes out it will be huge. I hope to have a phone that can to wifi calling and text…. I currently ave the wind/freedom lg g5 so while I cannot use lte with it this would be a usable alternative.

    • somebody else

      Same, I don’t dig android, but I won’t have a choice if the manufacturer of the smartphone I use releases an android variant with band 66. Vowifi will be quite handy.

  • Matt Welke

    That’s what I suspected.

    “However, if you make a call through Hangouts with a Google Voice account, your Google Voice number will be displayed on the Caller ID.”

    Google Voice account only. So most users can’t do this.

  • somebody else

    Now this is what I will be looking forward to, once it’s actually launched. At least then it’ll give me a reason to keep wi-fi on all the time when in very signal-unfriendly places, but then again, can’t use my device while working in those places, so airplane mode has it’s uses.

  • Khalid .

    The VoWiFi will be a semi game-changer for Freedom. I can’t wait until it comes out.