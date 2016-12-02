News
Google acknowledges the Pixel’s camera freezing issue, says it’s working on a fix

By Igor Bonifacic

Dec 2, 2016

12:53 PM EST

Google says it’s aware of a strange issue experienced by Pixel users in which their camera apps lock up and produce glitchy photos.

In a statement issued to MobileSyrup, a Google spokesperson said, “The Pixel team is aware of the reports and actively working on a solution to the issue. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.”

The issue, first reported by Pixel User Community member Mike Fox on October 27th, causes some Pixel and Pixel XL devices to malfunction when users go to take a photo. In some situations, the camera app will lock up and show purple and pink lines. While Google has yet to confirm what’s causing the bug, there seems to be some relation to poor cellular connectivity.

Since Fox first posted about the bug, the thread he started has been flooded with countless other users retelling their encounters with the same problem. A number of Pixels owners got a replacement from Google, only for their replacement phone to start locking up again.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.

