Google acknowledges the Pixel’s camera freezing issue, says it’s working on a fix

Google says it’s aware of a strange issue experienced by Pixel users in which their camera apps lock up and produce glitchy photos.
In a statement issued to MobileSyrup, a Google spokesperson said, “The Pixel team is aware of the reports and actively working on a solution to the issue. We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.”
The issue, first reported by Pixel User Community member Mike Fox on October 27th, causes some Pixel and Pixel XL devices to malfunction when users go to take a photo. In some situations, the camera app will lock up and show purple and pink lines. While Google has yet to confirm what’s causing the bug, there seems to be some relation to poor cellular connectivity.
Since Fox first posted about the bug, the thread he started has been flooded with countless other users retelling their encounters with the same problem. A number of Pixels owners got a replacement from Google, only for their replacement phone to start locking up again.
We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.
Related: Some Google Pixels are locking up when users launch the camera app
Comments
Pingback: Google is aware of the Pixel camera's freezing issue and working on a solution()
Pingback: Google is aware of the Pixel camera's freezing issue and working on a solution - News Now | News Now()
Pingback: Google is aware about the Pixel digital camera's freezing issue and dealing on a solution()
Pingback: Google is aware of the Pixel camera's freezing issue and working on a solution - Leb4Tech in English()
Pingback: Google is aware of the Pixel camera’s freezing issue and working on a solution()
Pingback: Google is aware of the Pixel camera's freezing issue and working on a solution – GSMArena.com()
Pingback: Google Pixel Camera Issues: Google Is Aware Of The Problem And Is Working On A Fix | Your News On Time!()
Pingback: Google-Pixel-Kamera-Probleme: Google Ist Sich Des Problems Bewusst Und Arbeitet An Einem Fix - Neueste Technologie News()
Pingback: Google está “trabalhando em uma solução” para a câmera do Pixel – canaltech (Blogue) – DEBULHADOR()
Pingback: Some Google Pixel owners experiencing odd camera app problems (Update: Google aware) Free App Download()
Pingback: Pixel XLでカメラアプリが止まる不具合が多数ユーザーから報告される()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل - مجتمع الخليج العربي يلا شوت()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل | ALL Tech()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل | talebmedia()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل | بوابة الرافدين()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل – شبكة الاخبار العربية التقنية()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل | كرامة نيوز()
Pingback: عالم التقنية قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل - مباشر - TvGooG()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل | منتديات خمسات , منتدى خمسات , مدونة خمسات , منتدى خمساتي ,منتديات خمساتي , خمسات , خمساتي()
Pingback: قوقل تعمل حاليًا على حل مشكلة كاميرا هاتف بيكسل()
Pingback: Google Pixel have Major Camera Problems, Fix Coming()
Pingback: Pixel／Pixel 不具合2種類トピックスぺージ()