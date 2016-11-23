Telus and Huawei make progress towards 5G goals with two new technology deployments

Huawei and Telus have announced two new technology deployments that serve to further the development process of a next-generation 5G wireless network.
The first is the deployment of a heterogenous network (HetNet) in Vancouver. The Canadian carrier and mobile manufacturing giant state they successfully launched a HetNet through their co-sponsored Vancouver-based 5G Living Lab. For those that don’t know, a heterogenous network (HetNet) is a wireless network comprised of various different access technologies that are pieced together to provide better coverage and capacity in crowded areas and inside buildings where outdoor signals can’t reach. It’s one of the key building blocks on the path to a fully functioning 5G network.
Additionally, the two companies announced that they have enabled a Centralized Radio Access Network (C-RAN) in Vancouver that is now the largest deployment in North America. C-RAN is a network architecture that centralizes the management of multiple cell sites, enabling intelligent allocation of radio capacity and improved network throughput in crowded areas.
Telus customers in Vancouver will be able to reap the benefits of these new technologies beginning immediately, while most mobile users can expect to wait until 2020 until 5G becomes fully mainstream.
“We’re proud to be working with a true global innovator like Telus,” said Sean Yang, president of Huawei Canada, in a statement.
“Through our joint efforts in the 5G Living Lab, we are ensuring Vancouver and Canada are at the forefront of deploying the technologies that will bring 5G to life in the years ahead.”
This announcement builds on the company’s $1 billion CAD investment to connect Vancouver to the Telus PureFibre network, which the company’s state will provide “nearly limitless capacity to support the highly efficient, reliable and blazing-fast wireless speeds 5G will enable for customers, heightening the importance of Telus’ fibre investments across Canada.”
Source: Market Wired
