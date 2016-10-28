Drone Delivery Canada shows off the future of delivery in Canada [Video]

Ian Hardy

October 28, 2016 7:13am

Drone Delivery Canada recently received Special Flight Operations Certification to test its drone delivery technology platform. After stating its initial test in Vaughan “exceeded initial expectations,” DDC has uploaded a video to show what the future of delivery might look like in Canada.

The 2-minute video shows a drone flying through the air somewhere in Southern Ontario, passing birds at 285 ft. in the sky.

“At Drone Delivery Canada, we are focused on bringing Innovation to Canada utilizing drones and Canadian technology to redefine just in time delivery standards for government agencies, municipalities, and Canadian corporations both large and small,” said DDC in a statement to MobileSyrup.

  • Billy-Ray Boychuk

    Not exactly the demo I was hoping for. An actual payload delivery from point A to point B and back again that spanned over an area of a few miles would have been nice to see.

    • Rocky Raccoon

      You’re in Canada. Use km.

  • JoMore

    What ever happened to the domino’s delivery robot? That was supposed to come to Canada at some point.

    • Mahesh Agrawal

      I guess Domino’s realized it is cheaper to exploit a human to safely deliver their cardboard crust pizzas rather than send a drone which, via human error or machine failure, can fall out of the sky on a roof and can even cause death. If this scenario was played out in <1% of the deliveries, the bill would be huge. Not to mention the bad press. There is also the question of cost, i.e., maintenance of the drone fleet and can the drones fly in the evening which is when most people order pizzas. If I have to bet, I would go with driverless cars because that future is pretty much upon us whereas air travel within city limits is still far off.

    • JoMore

      Type “domino’s robot delivery” in YouTube and take a look at the pizza warmer on wheels. That’s the one I was thinking of, not the drone.

  • Omis

    Yes the future is thousands of drones buzzing over your house delivering crap in your area. What an age to live in.

  • Mahesh Agrawal

    There is little doubt that the future of transport is literally in the sky. The congestion problems we face on our roads can’t be solved alone by adding a few more lanes. More personalized air travel within city limits will become the norm and this demo is a step towards that goal.

    As for the demo itself, its very impressive however it is still a controlled demonstration. In real-time, there are far more variables that are harder to control, i.e., climate (day/night, winter/rain/winds), accidents, fleet maintenance etc. More importantly, by laws for air travel within city limits are not there yet.

    • Rocky Raccoon

      Congestion is better solved with optimally-planned public transport, not through air flight.

  • Sweet

    Using an enclosed box to carry the payload will protect the payload from the elements, but it does limit the size of the payload it can carry. I wonder if they can easily swap out that payload box with a bigger one.

