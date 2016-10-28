Drone Delivery Canada shows off the future of delivery in Canada [Video]

Drone Delivery Canada recently received Special Flight Operations Certification to test its drone delivery technology platform. After stating its initial test in Vaughan “exceeded initial expectations,” DDC has uploaded a video to show what the future of delivery might look like in Canada.

The 2-minute video shows a drone flying through the air somewhere in Southern Ontario, passing birds at 285 ft. in the sky.

“At Drone Delivery Canada, we are focused on bringing Innovation to Canada utilizing drones and Canadian technology to redefine just in time delivery standards for government agencies, municipalities, and Canadian corporations both large and small,” said DDC in a statement to MobileSyrup.