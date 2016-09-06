ZTE Axon 7 review: Can’t quite kill the flagship killer

Rose Behar

September 6, 2016 12:07pm

On paper, the ZTE Axon 7 is an impressive phone.

It offers premium specs — a Snapdragon 820 processor, 20-megapixel camera and Dolby ATMOS audio, among other things — for the very reasonable outright price of $519.99 Canadian.

The device is ZTE’s latest stab at a higher-end offering, and a marked improvement over the original Axon — but the question most hard-core Android enthusiasts want to know is whether or not it stacks up well against the similarly specced and priced OnePlus 3.

The answer, ultimately, is that the phone falls just short due to issues related to camera quality, design and processing that result in an inconsistent experience. At its price, however, the smartphone remains an enticing proposition.

Specs

  • quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
  • Integrated Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • SD card compatible
  • 20MP rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, dual LED flash, and 4K video shooting capability
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 3,250 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge technology
  • 32-bit HiFi Dolby ATMOS audio with dual front-facing speakers
  • 5-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display
  • Gorilla Glass Gen. 4
  • Full-metal unibody
  • 175 grams
  • 151.7 x 75 x 7.9 mm
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 with MiFavor 4.0 skin

Awkward and slightly hefty

axon7-10

The ZTE Axon 7 looks great, thanks to a partnership with BMW that brings the design language of a luxury car. It has a beautiful full-metal unibody with a premium-feeling silky matte finish. We at MobileSyrup got the somewhat ‘blingy’ Ion Gold version, though Canadians can also opt for the more understated Quartz Gray version.

However, much of my pleasure at its appearance was drowned out by a particularly irksome aspect of the Axon 7’s design. The extremely sensitive power button was positioned squarely in the center of the right side of the phone, underneath the volume rocker. This set-up led me to accidentally turn it off, or nearly turn it off, multiple times a day.

To make matters worse, once when holding the handset, it rebooted, then froze on the Axon logo and couldn’t be budged for over an hour. Additionally, since the phone rebooted in my hand, I wasn’t able to see if it had been my errant finger that had caused the issue, or if the Axon 7 did so all by itself (this is an issue reported by other Axon 7 reviewers).

At 175 grams it’s also quite hefty, much heavier than the 158 gram OP3, and most other current Android flagships. It’s fairly bulky, too, at 151.7 x 75 x 7.9mm. However, the payoff for the clunky feeling of the phone might be its durability. The Axon 7 and its 4th generation Gorilla Glass survived a number of drops from standing during my time with the phone.

Another thing the Axon 7 certainly got right is the inclusion of SD card compatibility. In this, it bests the OP3, which cannot be expanded.

Unpredictable camera quality

axon-7-3

Like the rest of this phone, the camera looks great on paper. 20 megapixels with a f/1.8 aperture (outdoing the OP3’s 16MP and f/2.0 shooter) with dual LED flash and OIS. In testing it on auto-mode, however, I found it turned out photos that varied wildly in quality. Many came out quite grainy — particularly in mid to low light — and action shots were next to impossible to catch.

Both of these issues seem to stem from a noticeably slow shutter speed. It should also be noted that the camera takes almost two seconds to launch from the locked position.

When it comes to daytime shots, turning on the easy-to-use manual mode makes a worthwhile difference, especially for those who are a fan of warmer tones.

Gallery

The device’s video capabilities are impressive for two reasons: it can capture 4K video, and it features dual microphones. While I only took 30 FPS 1080p video with the device, the quality was stunning, and the audio, on the fairly noisy soundscape of a windy beach, was superb.

As for the front-facing camera, it’s a very capable 8-megapixel shooter, that may even offer a little too crisp of detail of pores and blemishes for the taste of some (namely me), though that can be adjusted.

Bright and beautiful display

axon7-6

The Axon 7’s 5-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display is bright and clear, faring well in open sunlight. This is another instance in which it outdoes the OnePlus 3, which is also 5.5-inches, but only 1920 x 1080 pixels when it comes to resolution.

The main issue with the One Plus 3’s (OP3) display is the accuracy of its color rendition, an issue that blew up the company’s online forums until it released an update to giving users access to sRGB developer options, though this, reported many, was not entirely successful.

While I’m no colour accuracy expert, the Axon 7’s display colours appear correct, and the display looks noticeably richer than the OP3’s screen.

Sound worth bragging about

axon7-5

One of the key marketing elements for the Axon 7 was its audio quality. The device delivers America’s first 32-bit HiFi mobile audio with Dolby ATMOS and dual front-facing speakers.

The sound quality lives up to the hype, providing a level of excellence that I have previously never experienced with a mobile phone. The sound felt well-articulated and deep when playing music or podcasts from the phone using just the speakers, and lacked the tinny quality of most mobile phones—even when turned up to the highest volume.

The audio remained excellent through my Bose Quiet Comfort 15 headphones, though it was a less stark difference from other high-end Androids.

Of all comparable elements, this is where the OP3, which has nowhere near the same audio chops, suffers the most in comparison to the Axon 7.

As for calls, I found it slightly difficult to hear people over the phone in crowds or outside, enough so that I would always opt to use my headphones rather than the speakers.

Disappointing processing performance

axon7-7

Like many aspects of this phone, when it came to processing it had great specs but strangely lacking results. The ZTE Axon 7 runs on a 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor with 4GB of RAM (the OP3 is the same but has 6GB). It also packs 64GB of internal storage.

While the majority of the time processing speeds were just fine, it managed to freeze up on me several times, with a few app crashes and, as mentioned in the design section, a notable period of time where it froze on its start screen for over an hour. Those experiences, coupled with another report of sporadic rebooting, made me feel wary with the device.

As for the great debate about RAM between the Axon 7 and its fierce competitor the OP3, I fall on the OnePlus side. Sure, the OP3 may not use all of its 6GB as of yet, but it’s future-proofing its devices with a larger amount for the same price, though it may only be a slight win for the OP3 currently, it’s still a win.

I will say, however, that I was impressed with its heat management. The hottest it reached was 42 degrees Celsius, and the majority of the time it was far below that temperature, even when I used heavy processing apps.

Fairly lengthy between-charge lifespan

axon7-4

The Axon 7 packs a 3,250 mAh non-removable battery — outdoing the OP3, which stocks a 3,000 mAh battery.

Under normal use, I was able to get around a day and a half of use out of the battery. For reference, my average daily use is about two hours of data browsing, four of Wi-Fi browsing, 30 minutes of calling and up to five hours of Wi-Fi music streaming. At points with slightly lesser mobile use I was able to stretch battery life to two days. All in all, I’d say it was a fairly admirable performance.

As for charging time, it lived up to its quick charge claims of about an hour and a half to reach full charge from zero. What I found more impressive was the fact that it remained relatively cool while charging, resulting in far less noticeable spikes that I’ve seen with many other Android devices.

This is especially nice to see considering it was an issue the Axon Pro previously struggled with. It also reduces the impact of heat degradation on the battery, meaning it could predict a long overall lifespan.

The eternal question of updates

axon7

The Axon 7 purports to feature stock android Marshmallow 6.0.1, but it’s worth noting that there are definite caveats. For one, users will have to go into settings to switch from the MiFavor 4.0 skin (which brings along with it plenty of bloat-ware) to ‘stock android.’

Only, it isn’t really stock android. It’s MiFavor with an app drawer and Google widgets. This means that many of things which felt foreign to me with ZTE’s skin remained awkward. For instance, the fact that notifications don’t automatically show on the locked screen, requiring the extra step of pressing a little bell icon to show them.

In the grand scheme of things, however, a difference like that can easily be gotten used to, and isn’t necessarily worth belly-aching over, though it should be noted that the OP3 will feel a little more familiar to North Americans.

Perhaps a more decisive aspect in whether or not potential buyers should make the purchase is the frequency of Android updates. Thus far, it’s hard to tell whether ZTE will make more of an effort to update its high-end phones than it has with its truly budget offerings, which haven’t fared well.

The only real indication is that the Axon 7’s predecessor, the ZTE Axon Pro, got Marshmallow on February 22nd, 2015, about four to five months after the Nexus devices. That puts the phone somewhere in the middle, making it not the fastest or slowest adoption speed for a flagship.

If the Axon 7 isn’t late to the party when it comes to Android Nougat, the phone could be a great VR device since it features the specs that support Google Daydream, which OP3 does not.

Good warranty

axon7-2

Another important factor for potential Canadian buyers of the device, is its warranty program. ZTE’s Passport 1.0 warranty program offers a 30-day trial, two-year product warranty, free premium protection to cover repairs out of warranty, free advanced exchanges of devices and free shipping.

While this may sound great, other brands, namely HTC, have advertised warranty protection programs in Canada that are not, in fact, actually available here.

To make sure this was not the case, I reached out to a Canadian ZTE representative to confirm Passport protection was available up north. His response: “The Axon 7 does indeed have the Passport 1.0 warranty in Canada.”

Could it kill the flagship killer?

The ZTE Axon 7 is, all things considered, a fantastic device at a terrific price point. On paper, in many ways, it outstrips the OP3. But when it comes down to the essentials — processing, camera and design, in particular — it feels as if the line has yet to fully find its feet, while the OP3, now on its third attempt to kill flagships seems a more confident and stable offering.

Having said that, either would get my personal recommendation, and for audiophiles who are looking for a Daydream-compatible device, the scale certainly tips in the Axon 7’s favour. It may not yet be a flagship killer yet, but OnePlus should be wary, as ZTE is offering some very valid competition.

Pros

  • Fantastic sound quality
  • Daydream-ready
  • Beautiful 5.5-inch display

Cons

  • Unfortunate power button placement
  • Occasional processing glitches
  • Slow camera shutter speed

Photography by Patrick O’Rourke

  • JD

    Good thing it wasn’t trying to kill it.
    *Cue War’s Why can’t we be friends*

  • deltatux

    The fact that the ZTE Axon 7 did away with on-screen navigation and replaced them with those horrendous looking capacitive keys which don’t have a backlight and ZTE’s poor update record, that in itself is a no-go for me.

    Plus, there’s not much activity found on XDA for this device so it doesn’t bode well. Hopefully this will fix itself in the next few months.

    • ChrisPollard77

      They do have CM13.1 booting on the A7 now, but OnePlus DOES have a far better dev community behind it. I still have a pre-order on the Axon 7 waiting for shipment, and every day I still find myself debating cancelling it for the OP3. The big sticking points for me are the microSD slot, and the 2k display/Daydream capability. OP3 wins hands down in software and camera in comparison. I’m also partial to QC 3.0 over Dash charging, since I already have compatible chargers on hand.

      With them shipping it on Friday, I think I’m going to go ahead and let it fly … and see what I think for myself. I have a month to change my mind if I can’t take it. And while the camera is getting widely panned in low light, and the differences are very noticeable side-by-side with something like the Galaxy S7, on their own, they don’t seem bad – and software/processing may be able to get it up to snuff. There is another Android update coming from ZTE this month, and they have promised Nougat is coming very soon – for Daydream. So that might not happen until next month when it’s officially announced with 7.1. Guess we’ll see!

    • Andrew Davis

      It’s dependent on which features you can’t give up.

      My wife got the 1+3 and I opted for the Axon.

      I’m loving my decision. The only gripe I have is the stupid stock lock screen. I’d happily root just to remove or swap that.

      For me I had many reasons ehy I picked the Axon over the 1+3.

      Front facing speakers
      Sdcard slot
      2k display
      Daydream support
      Quick charge 3.0
      Fingerprint on back
      Passport 2.0 warranty

      Honestly I think it’s a whisker ugly. But that’s just me

    • Danny Ellis

      Did it actually come with the Passport 2.0 warranty? I know Newegg says 2.0 but that came from the US Newegg store. Just curious, it doesnt seem like a big diff between 1.0 but just wanted to know what you got out of the box.

    • Andrew Davis

      I got the gray one from best buy . There’s a card in the box that says 2.0 I think

    • Danny Ellis

      I didnt even know bestbuy was selling in Canada. Thought it was only newegg for some reason

    • ChrisPollard77

      It is 1.0 in Canada – Passport 1.0 in the US came last year with the Axon Pro, so it’s 2.0 for them, 1.0 for us – but it’s the same warranty.

      I ended up cancelling my Axon pre-order and ordered the OnePlus 3. It should be here Tuesday. As much as I preferred the Axon for the display, sound, and microSD … what locked the OnePlus for me was that they won’t void the warranty for unlocking the bootloader and flashing roms. No, the warranty isn’t as good, but a void warranty is pretty useless too. I suppose I could find that I don’t like the OP3 once I get it this week … and if that’s the case, I’ll probably just return it and try the Axon. But the developer community behind the OnePlus is solid – and that can extend the life of a phone for a long time after the manufacturer abandons it. It’s a little more Nexus-y that way. 🙂

    • Aaron DeSilva

      Did you get the Gold or Grey one? I suspect the Grey is better looking which is what I have 😉

    • DiamondDaveB

      Lock screen easily replaced. Go the settings, themes and wallpapers, wallpapers tab and set your lock screen. I have a nice lock screen from the Samsung S7 Edge injustice theme.

    • Mo Dabbas

      and why are these buttons so close to each others.

    • ChrisPollard77

      Most likely because they were a late addition – focus groups told them they wanted capacitive vs on-screen buttons. That’s why a lot of early review videos show on-screen buttons and NO capacitive. I’m thinking placement had to do with how they could add the functionality to the hardware without re-designing the internals too much. But that’s a guess. Some people found that after use, they like them closer together – eases one handed use.

    • gommer strike

      focus groups wanted capacitive buttons?

      Not doubting you – all I’m saying here, is that Google Nexus diehards could be heard howling with fury at the mere thought of this “focus group” influencing what’s against Material Design principles(should be all on-screen buttons).

    • ChrisPollard77

      LOL Yeah, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me the way it was implemented either – with NO option to turn the on-screen buttons on either. I don’t think anyone would care if it was an option. Many are hoping they will flip that switch in the impending Nougat update … which should be along closely after Daydream goes official, since it was also pushed as the first Daydream-ready phone. I guess I’ll get to make my own judgements soon enough … if the next batch ships on time this Friday.

    • Christian Julius Ortaliz

      Had this phone for 1 month now so far the only quirks I have is the camera (I came from a Note 4) though it is by far not a bad camera at all… The capacitive buttons I can live by and got used to it, I personally prefer capacitive anyway… As for the software, coming from a TouchWiz I prefer this close to stock hands down… I am missing the Dev support for custom ROMs but again I can live without it, long story short I am happy I went for this Vs the OP3 or Idol 4s, the overall bang for buck to me is the best!

    • SuperFist

      Permanent on-screen buttons suck! It takes up valuable screen real estate! Why gush over all of those extra pixels if you don’t even use them all due to buttons taking their place at the bottom of the screen!? What they should’ve done is offered a “choice” for on-screen or physical buttons like the OnePlus 3 does.

    • Whin77

      That’s true actually. I prefer them closer but I wish it was lit up even just a little.

    • Andrew Davis

      I can’t tell if it’s stupid or genius. It’s genius if they did it so that it’s easier to hit the nav buttons one handedly with small hands

    • Mo Dabbas

      maybe, but if you have big fingers like I do that would suck.

    • DiamondDaveB

      It a win for me having the capacities buttons laid out where they are. But I don’t use them that much. I like the Mi-POP feature and it’s super easy one handed. As always with these phones – to each their own.

    • Preston Shewell

      But with on-screen buttons, it was left with that useless black bezel and reduced the useable screen size. I was really happy when they put capacitive keys on it.

    • SuperFist

      This is what I’m talking about! I refuse to buy any device without physical navigation buttons on it. I need my screen real estate.

  • Mister E…

    Love my Axon 7 – no issues to report (and no strange reboot/hangs either). No processing issues whatsoever.

    The gold version got an update while the grey version shipped with this latest update. I’ve got the grey – was the unit reviewed running the latest update?

    For the price, it can’t be beat. The un-lit capacitive buttons are my only complaint, but you easily get accustomed to where they are without needing to look for them. Haven’t used the camera much, so for some it could be a deal breaker – hopefully software updates will address it.

    • Whin77

      I the same. So far no complaints with the grey A7. I guess the pros and cons of any device are highly subjective. Really depends on each individual’s “top 5” or whatever “top” lists.

      The camera isn’t horribly bad – sure it’s no Samsung but for an “average” shooter, it is fine. I would consider myself an average shooter so this will do (based on normal settings with good lighting – haven’t quite tried low low light shots yet so will need to update this).

      Having come from a Nexus 6p, I can tell you battery life is better. I use the phone just the same with same apps (on wifi at home and work, connected to smartwatch). SOT (for those wanting to know) could reach 4 hours no problem on a regular charge for over 12 hours (again, comparing my old 6p – obviously people will have different results but I’ve noticed this from my 2 phones.

      Screen and speakers are crazy on this phone! Especially the Dolby! In. Sane.

    • Moosen

      Same here. All goods.

      It’s unfortunate about MS receiving what seems to be a glitchy unit because my A7 has been rock solid since Day 1.

    • Mark Boudreau

      I’ve ordered the A7 and it is shipping on Sep 9. I’m happy to hear the positive reviews! Bang for the buck the OP3 or A7 are awesome. I chose the A7 for the expandable memory, speakers and curved back. I had the HTC M8 and loved the feel of that phone.

  • gommer strike

    – random freezing/reboots
    – crap camera

    If the first point wasn’t already a deal killer, the second all but digs the hole, places the order for the coffin and undertaker services, the crane to lower it into the ground, shovel dirt(and pat it down) and finally the grounds keeper to keep an eye on it.

  • Roy Trenneman

    I recently had this decision to make between the OP3 and the Axon 7. ZTE’s update history, the bloaty software and lack of community support plus the whole will they or won’t they unlock the bootloader made me chose the OP3. Excitedly waiting for it to arrive.

  • Moosen

    My daily was an OPO and I was looking to upgrade. It was either the OP3 or Axon 7. I went with the A7 and it has been solid since Day 1.

    I’ve given the same praise to my OPO so it’s quite impressive to be able to make the same claim yet again – especially with another newcomer to the game.

    No glitches here. Camera is great. And I happen to like the power button placement. The device is quite slippery, but the clear case that comes in the box is working out quite well.

    If you’re on the fence between the A7 and OP3, I would say try the A7. You probably already own the OP2 or OPO, so you’ve already taken the leap on trying something new and different. So take that leap again. You won’t be disappointed.

  • Jim McNevin

    I haven’t encountered any of these problems.

  • Gunner886

    I got a grey axon 7 and it’s been great. Only complaint i have is the power button placement like the reviewer mentioned i keep rebooting my phone.

  • Danny Paquette

    I got a grey Axon7 and it’s a very good phone. If I want to take great picture I’ll buy a camera. For my daily use it’s perfectly fine.
    One thing that would make the phone better is the capacitive key, they should be lighted. A few update will help smooth the software, but ZTE is closely looking for issue on their forum.

  • Danny Ellis

    Hmm Newegg has moved their delivery date by a day now for pre orders.

  • Garett

    I have to honestly say this is pretty biased. The cons you gave are pretty odd and I have had non existent “processing glitches”.

    The only true thing that everyone can agree on is the disappointing camera in auto mode especially at night. The 4k video and optical stabilization is fantastic though.

    I’m surprised that you find the power button annoying and failed to discuss the non illuminating capacitive keys.

    I would also like to point out that while the 1+3 has 6 GB of RAM, its 1080P screen will hurt it when it comes to the upcoming VR trend. By the time games need that much ram will the 820 even be powerful enough anyway?

    • DiamondDaveB

      Amen

    • ChrisPollard77

      My biggest issue with the Axon wrt camera is the lack of raw capture. If they had raw capture, I probably wouldn’t have cancelled my pre-order. They seem to be fairly responsive on their forums, there’s a good community there around them, and there are software updates coming soon to bring Nougat and Daydream compatibility. That’s all good stuff. But having manual camera controls without raw capture? Big turn off for me. Raw can help you salvage a bad shot in ways you just can’t with a processed jpg.

  • Aaron DeSilva

    I disagree, I owned the OP3 for a month and purchased this..the OP3 was sold and I have not looked back. While I agree the software maybe not as refined as OP3, the hardware is overall much much better on every front. The camera I agree is lacking but think this is due to software not hardware. I have found an alternative camera app called “CameraNextMod” it was designed for One Plus One and works excellent and fixes a lot of the default low light issues we see in Axon 7 stock Camera app..Quick compare on why its better than OP3
    Better Battery – quick charge is almost as fast as dash charge and I am fine because the battery last longer and is larger so maybe why it takes a bit longer but not by much!
    Much better Screen!
    Can expand with SD card!
    DayDream ready when they release Android 7 (hope they will fix most if not all of the software quirks
    Antutu Benchmark is higherthan OP3, why is no one reporting this! I get 141,255 score!
    Well the audio is just amazing both from Front facing speakers and with headphones. Need to watch some of the Dolby Atmos videos using front facing speakers on YouTube just amazing!
    Looks better and had a more durable screen, the OP3 screen seemed to scratch and a small drop of my OP3 and it shattered and should not have! There are reports that OP3 may not be using Gorilla Glass 4 as advertised and I believe it!
    Also I own the Samsung S7 and use the Axon Daily!

    Also, side note, the capacitive keys are just fine, not backlit but hey saves you a bit on battery I suspect, plus the placement of them is actual ideal when you use the phone in landscape you wont accidently hit them as they are closer to the center, also this makes it easier to use one hand with the phone..

    Its a no brainer buy this phone! All that said I am patiently waiting and very optimistic for the Android 7 release!

    • Garett

      I had Android 7.0 on my nexus and I think a lot of little issues will be fixed.

      I hope they implement the notification bar exactly as stock does. Quick replying to emails and texts (without having that ugly dark screen popping up to reply to texts) was awesome because you could read the email or conversation directly from the screen without having to leave the current app.

      Split screen mode was nice as well but slowed down my already weaker 808snapdragon/2 GB of ram. The Axon will do this with ease.

      I am hoping they fix the software for the camera. It is a good camera and some tweaks could turn it into something close to a flagship s7.

      And for the non back-lit keys, I’m actually finding the mi-pop shortcut quite useful as opposed to the gimmick feature I initially believed it to be. I like having another backspace key on screen wherever I wish. And by holding the arrow button down and sliding it, another mini menu pops out that let’s me chose the home button, opened apps and to clear all. What’s even more genius is that by holding the circular arrow no-pop button down even more quick options pop up such as muting the phone, taming a screenshot or powering down/restarting the phone.

      Now if I could only find a nice case and HD glass that fits I’d be in heaven. However i think I might just order some DBrand wraps. If any who reads this has used DBrand please let me know if it’s worth the 14 bucks to get a personalized skin.

  • Zbiba

    In my opinion, most of the device’s cons can be solved with a software update. But some of the things it does (Dual front facing speakers, superior DAC, arguably better battery life and better warranty) will never be one the OP3. I think it makes both devices equivalent because of that.

  • Dagwood Bumstead

    Which companies are offering it on a 2 yr plan?

    • Budrow 420 Ltd

      Probably none in Canada.
      I’ve had this phone for a week – it is a great deal. You save money on your monthly plan if you own your device – and unlocked gives you options for who you want to go with.

    • Dagwood Bumstead

      I know, I own my devices. ????????

    • Stephane Hebert

      if you buy it from NewEgg, you can get the Passport 1.0 (1.0 because we live in Canada) for free directly from the manufacturer. Plus NewEgg offers their own warranty on top of it

  • Ray Taylor

    Well pleasant surprise…the update came quick, complete with the September Android Security Patch. It seems a lot of the silly bloatware is gone with the update. Some of the other quibbles I am quickly getting used to. I actually find I don’t need to see the capacitive nav buttons, but can feel for them in the dark. I also had a bit of trouble getting used to the placement of the power button, but it is actually ergonomically correct regardless if you hold the phone in your left hand (index finger falls naturally on the button) or right (easy to reach with your thumb if you use your right finger on the fingerprint sensor). Once you know it is there and get used to it, it makes sense, and I like it this way.

    Other than that the software update seems to have fixed the slightly laggy camera.

    I would never get an OP3 or recommend one to my friends, mainly due to their lack of local presence. For most people, sending a phone back to China for service is ridiculous.

    This phone rocks, and the bonus Monster Headphones from Newegg were a pleasant surprise. I thought so what, Monster headphones, in the unused electronics bin… they are now my go-to cans.

  • I agree that this phone is a bit on the heavy side but I don’t see how you can call the dimensions bulky: 151.7 x 75 x 7.9mm – so many other phones are both taller and wider. Also, you say it has a 5 inch display when it has a 5.5 inch display.

  • Ksjdjd

    Wow how can this not be biased. The axon 7 is better in almost every aspect better screen, bigger battery, better build quality, way better speakers, expendable storage, price is better it comes with free things depending on the sellers like free headphones or something else like gift cards. ZTe axo
    n 7 is a way better phone than op3.

  • CaptainAwesomer

    Thanks for doing this review, I didn’t find it biased at all. I’ll probably get an Axon 7 soon.

    btw, your processing performance problems were actually all software related. If it was the processor then every Snapdragon 820 phone would have the same problems. Processors should only be judged in ways you can easily compare to other processors: like benchmarks, average frame rates in games, or the battery power they use and the heat they put out.

  • Frank

    Hefty? Not quite. It is not easy to find a phone with premium specs that has a width of 3 inches. Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are skinny phones. LG has bootloop issues. The ZTE Axon 7 with a width of 2.95 inches is a rare find. A 3-inch width phone allows a firm grip with more screen real estate horizontally. And the ZTE Axon 7 does not have the glass edge found in Samsung S7 Edge, that glass edge is a pain as it keeps activating items on the screen edge while holding the Samsung S7 Edge.