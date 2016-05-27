Features
Microsoft’s Panos Panay talks about the death and rebirth of the Surface

May 27, 2016

1:00 PM EDT

44 comments

Microsoft’s initial launch of the Surface was nothing short of a complete disaster for the company.

The first two tablet/laptop hybrid devices the Seattle, Washington-based tech giant released, the Surface RT and Surface Pro, failed to impress and were the butt of jokes in the tech industry when they launched in 2012.

While the original Surface Pro was viewed by some as an admirable attempt at creating a viable 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid at the time, it was held back by Windows 8, its small 10.6-inch display size, ineffective keyless type cover and a variety of minor hardware issues.

microsoft-23

The Surface RT on the other hand, sold so poorly that Microsoft was forced to take a $900 million “inventory adjustment” hit for the device, as well as its parts and accessories, back in July of 2013. Windows RT’s limitations didn’t connect with consumers, and neither did the Surface RT and its underwhelming Tegra ARM processor.

In a refreshingly candid discussion, Panos Panay, corporate vice president of devices and the head of Surface at Microsoft, admits the original Surface didn’t pan out as he hoped, despite his lofty ambitions for one of the company’s first cracks at designing its own hardware.

The moment news broke internally regarding Microsoft’s $900 million USD write-down of the RT, Panay says he remembers exactly what he was wearing, where he was standing, and who he was standing next to. According to him, it’s a time during his tenure as the Surface’s lead that he looks back at with a sense of fond nostalgia, but also pain.

microsoft-21

“It was a tragedy that I’ll never forget. It’s just ingrained, but it’s also a blessing. There’s something to that moment. It’s probably the most humbling thing this team has ever gone through,” said Panos Panay during an interview with MobileSyrup at Microsoft’s Surface development facility in Redmond, Washington. “I think it was needed and not necessarily unexpected. It was all about learning during that time.”

Immediately after Microsoft released the news to press the next day, following what he calls “weeks of sleepless nights,” Panay says he faced his team, the same group of individuals he spent months creating the Surface RT with. In Panay’s mind, this was a pivotal moment for the brand, emphasizing to his team how important the Surface is to the future of Microsoft and that the brand will continue despite this set back.

“You have a choice, stop rolling and get off the ship. Or keep your head down and believe in what we’re doing and lets go kick some ass,” said Panay. “They didn’t skip a beat. What they did do was learn. What they did feel was humility. They didn’t feel great, but you know what, they didn’t give up,” said Panay, discussing his team’s initial reaction to the Surface RT write-off.

microsoft-17

“We knew what Surface Pro 3 was going to be when we were developing Surface Pro. That said, you can’t always get to the third generation with your first iteration,” said Panay, emphasizing that his team always had an ultimate goal in mind for the device.

Even with the early hiccups, Panay and his team still believed in what they were trying to accomplish with the Surface. They stayed the course with the hybrid device line, eventually landing on the Surface Pro 3, arguably the first Surface that accomplishes the line’s original laptop replacement vision.

Recent sales of Microsoft’s Surface line prove Panay’s and Microsoft’s decision to continue pushing forward with the Surface, was the correct course of action. In its most recent earnings report, Microsoft says Surface sales are up year-over-year, with the Surface Book and the Surface Pro 4 driving record Surface revenues in Q3, yielding the second $1 billion quarter in a row for the company and a 61% year over year increase to $1.1 billion.

microsoft-16

“We’ve had a lot of momentum over the last several quarters since we’ve launched Pro 4 and Book. We’ve had two billion dollar quarters in a row. We had our biggest quarter ever with Surface and we’ve seen 60 percent year over year growth,” said Panay.

“We’ve even seen competitors come in and challenge our concept, which I think is both flattering and challenging,” added Panay, referring to Apple’s iPad Pro laptop/tablet hybrid line, a device hindered by Apple’s current split operating system approach to devices, focusing on both iOS and OS X. Microsoft has, however, learned significantly from Apple’s approach to linking software and hardware on an integral level.

“We don’t want that seam between the hardware and the software. It needs to go away. We don’t want that barrier. I think historically you can feel the barrier between the device and its software and that’s changing. There’s really no such thing as a device and there’s really no such thing as software. They’re now just products,” said Panay.

Panay originally worked on mice and keyboards at Microsoft, but is now responsible for all of the company’s in-house developed devices, including the Surface Book, Microsoft Band 2, HoloLens and even the often-rumoured Surface Phone, if the last great hope for Windows 10 Mobile hasn’t been axed in the Microsoft’s recent cuts to the division (it likely has).

microsoft-13

Panay believes that 2016’s expensive, high-end Surface Book, a device that actually initially began life as a standard laptop, is the result of everything he and his team learned during the development of earlier Surface devices.

“We started with just a laptop and were like ‘no way, no way, this is a Surface man.’ They’re looking at me [the team] like, ‘no we will not do this.’ They’d say, ‘Panay, if you put the product in the top the product gets too heavy, it’s impossible to get the weight tradeoffs,” said Panay, discussing the Surface team’s initial hesitation at creating a 2-in-1 designed to be more laptop-like than the Pro. “You can see all this come together in Book. It’s almost like a third-generation product in its first generation, as opposed to what Pro became with Pro 3, which is three generations in.”

Microsoft’s Surface development facility, a large unassuming building located in the company campus, is focused on iteration. Panay explains his team works through various versions and designs at a rapid pace thanks to a 24 hour development cycle linked to the company’s overseas factory production facilities.

microsoft-33

“If we find a problem overseas, we can work on it in the morning here. By the time we fix it we can send the data and its on the line and the product is enhanced for it over night. I think this is something that’s unique to what we do here for Surface,” said Panay.

Taking a shot at Apple’s recent adoption of USB Type-C, Panay also says that his team chose not to adopt the new port format with the Surface Pro 4 or Surface Book because he feels USB Type-C, at least in right now, “isn’t fair.” He feels that despite the technology’s strengths, it hasn’t reached the point of consumer penetration where it should be included in a laptop.

Panay also says that the Surface line’s intent is to compete directly with Apple.

microsoft-25

“Let me be clear. Our intent is to compete in the very premium market… We look at Apple as a key competitor to the Surface product line and that’s how we think about the product line. We want to give our customers more options in the premium space,” said Panay.

While the Surface initially seemed like an oddball device, a very Microsoft creation that was neither a competent computer, or a usable laptop, it’s evolved into a viable, premium computing product, a substantial portion of Microsoft’s business.

“We are investing more now than we ever have in the Surface business”

Comments

  • TomsDisqusted

    Not including usb type-C was a mistake and his explanation doesn’t make sense given that, unlike with phones, the alternative is a proprietary connector.

    • Smanny

      Your right, is explanation sounds more like an excuse not to include it, because it does add to the cost of a device, especially since you need the chipset to support the high speed.

    • Cs PPP

      Honestly, they will probably have it in the next iteration, but – as a current owner of a Surface Book – I have never really felt like I needed it, and he does have a point that it is a standard that isn’t widely used yet; it’ll be a few more years before it’s reached USB Mini status. Also, I personally like the current Surface connector as it allows for the magnetic connectivity and its sleek design. Not to mention many of their accessories use it already. My thoughts are add the port, keep the Surface connector.

    • USB Type-C is the future, but to me, that future isn’t here yet. Have you used a laptop that only features USB Type-C? I’m sitting here typing away on the 2015 MacBook surrounded by adapters and an ugly USB hub. Including both USB-C and A would have made significantly more sense.

    • TomsDisqusted

      Apple’s decision to only support USB Type-C was rather strange, but that is a separate issue. For laptops, allowing users to charge with USB Type-C is a bonus even though Type-C is new – a new standard is better then the typical short-lived proprietary charging connectors of most laptops.

      I can understand Samsung’s reluctance with the Galaxy S7 since they were replacing an existing very successful standard with a new one – but that is not the case for laptops.

    • Clamdigger63

      I’m surprised they haven’t made you head of the Surface line.

    • nyc347

      And what’s wrong with the Surface Connector Port, hmm? It provides all the bandwidth required for multiple DisplayPort-based channels along with lots of USB3. The connector is well tested meaning a faster time to market and including it makes it compatible with previous peripherals from Surface Pro 3. Meanwhile, the R&D costs for it are sunk, keeping costs down dramatically for consumers who are already paying a premium for a high end device.

      And on the flip side you’ve got USB type-C which is for all intents brand new and not well adopted in the marketplace. In fact, given the challenges Surface Pro 4/Book have had with the brand new Skylake processor, one might wonder what might have happened had they included yet another “new”, less tested technology into this generation of Surface.

      There’s a lot of armchair quarterbacking going on here, postulating how much greater USB type-C’s value would have been relative to the risks… without knowing anything about what the risks would have been to development timeline, market costs, or the reliability of the product.

    • gwydionjhr

      At least as far as the Surface Pro 4 is concerned they couldn’t have included USB-C as they had made a commitment that the dock released with the SP3 would be compatible with the SP4.

    • Keith Schwerin

      I have C on my Alienware laptop. Aside from charging my Nexus 6P with it I haven’t found any use for it, and I still use the USB port on my display to charge my P as it saves from external cables that I need to connect to the laptop every time.

      I can fully understand not feeling there is enough need for it to R&D it right now.

    • Clamdigger63

      It was a mistake says you and your one friend.

  • iDroid0

    Writing this on an SP4 right now, the hardware is PERFECT but Windows is a severely buggy, slow, and lacking OS. This would never happen, but if OSX was officially supported on the SP4 and Book, they would be the best computers ever.

    • I’ve been using the Surface Book for the last little bit and my main issue so far is the track pad, it just doesn’t stand up to what Apple has done with the MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It doesn’t feel as accurate and I find it difficult to glide my finger across it (the click is also feels overly aggressive).

    • BoltmanLives

      Use a mouse LOL and my track-pad on my type cover is fine…again appl marketing and brainwashing

    • Use a mouse? No thanks. I’d rather not defeat the purpose of using a laptop in the first place, portability.

    • BoltmanLives

      So you stick with a trackpad? Really?

    • The entire reason a laptop/tablet hybrid exists is for portability.

      Trackpads are great and anyone who’s used a MacBook for an extended period of time before, like holds the same position.

    • BoltmanLives

      Not really mice are in every way superior to any track pad for normal computing and productivity.

    • Nope. Wrong.

    • BoltmanLives

      You are wrong

    • BoltmanLives

      What you smoking? Windows 10 is awesome.

    • iDroid0

      It’s not a bad OS but it’s unstable compared to OSX. Also the Unix architecture of OSX makes it easier to use for developers like me. But I think that Windows 10 UWP is the best dev platform ever

  • simphf

    For me to replace my SP1 (yes, I still use it. I’m a mutant with perfect sight) they need to replace DP, and USB3 with USB-C w/Tunderbolt so I can use an eGPU and HDD array. I would love an AIO gaming/editing rig that I could take with me when necessary.

  • BoltmanLives

    Love our Surface(s) my son spent $1000 on his SP3i5 I spent $1000 on my SP4m3..both are awesome. Great job Surface Team.

  • gwydionjhr

    One small correction. It was the ineffective keyless “touch” cover that most users didn’t like.

    I am, believe it or not, writing this on said touch cover attached to a Surface Pro 1. I am one of a very small group that loves the touch cover because of how thin it is; I’m an outside sales rep and mobility is more important to me than is the ability to compose the great Canadian novel.

    • nidzillaftw

      I am also in that small group who uses a sp1 with the touch cover. I bought the touch cover mostly because of how thin it was. Also, all of the early reviews I read compared the two covers and universally endorsed the touch cover as they felt it was easier and faster to type on once you got used to it.

    • gwydionjhr

      Strangely. The 2nd gen version of the Touch Cover was a much worse typing experience.

    • nidzillaftw

      I had no idea there was a second gen version. I am on my third charger now though. My last one literally spontaneously started on fire. Hopefully their chargers have improved over the years.

    • gwydionjhr

      The first gen had 80+/- touch points. (one for each key) The 2nd gen had back lit keys and over 1000 touch points.

  • kissmyass69

    Goooo Microsoft! Surface is king, can’t wait for the Surface Phone!

  • grapemanca

    I’m surprised Panay (and anyone from Microsoft, really) took the time to talk with a Canadian tech media outlet, given how the company so easily tossed Canadian Windows Phones users on the trash heap, and how Canada remains off the list of targeted Windows Mobile countries. It still stings when I look at my venerable Lumia 920, sitting lonely in the corner now that I’ve had to move onto Android.

    • BoltmanLives

      You had to move to Android? Doubt it

    • grapemanca

      Canadian carriers don’t sell WP phones anymore, aside from some old-stock remainders. Last November, when I needed a new phone, I couldn’t afford a grand up front a month before Christmas, so an unlocked 950XL was out of the question. Plus, I didn’t want to drive all the way into a Microsoft store; I don’t spend a lot of money without first holding the merchandise.

      Where did that leave me? It left me going to a local Fido store and getting an LG G4 for zero down, $360 for the phone paid over 2 years, plus calling and data. Until Microsoft can offer that kind of deal and accessibility, it’s no longer an option. I wish it were, but Microsoft apparently couldn’t care less.

    • nidzillaftw

      I think your anger is misplaced. Microsoft does sell it’s latest phones in Canada. It’s the carriers that refuse to sell you a microsoft phone. I’m not sure what microsoft can do about that. Apparently the same thing is going on in the states with only one carrier still selling Microsoft phones. Likely, if you want a windows phone, you are going to have to buy it directly from microsoft for the foreseeable future.

      I’m not saying microsoft cares about Canada, because they don’t. Cortana still can’t speak our crazy canuck english and w10 mobile refuses to download the English Canada language pack.

  • Brad

    I tried last year to switch to a Surface Pro 3 as my only computer, since it seemed capable of being a desktop (using the dock with keyboard, mouse, and monitor), laptop, and tablet all in one. But I finally fired it, as it’s just not reliable — probably due more to Windows 10 than the hardware. It only sporadically recognizes my micro SD card (which functions perfectly in every other machine I’ve tried it in), the microphone works 75 percent of the time but inexplicably fails to record anything 25 percent of the time, and the battery life has never exceeded 3 hours. Then there are the multiple issues with Windows apps: OneDrive has been a consistent disaster for me; I was affected by the known bug in which OneDrive automatically deleted everything I put into it, and half the time it won’t let me log in or save anything to it. The email app has a lot of potential but doesn’t play well with my email provider, and Outlook turned out to be even worse (even though I use Outlook at work and love it).

    Ultimately I think the Surface is a fantastic concept, quite well implemented on the hardware side; I just think Windows 10 needs about five more years to mature before I can rely on this thing as my main/only computer. So close, and yet so far…

  • Fodder0f4

    I like the looks, the idea, the concept behind the Surface. Always have.

    But compared to my now older ideapad, with a Core i7, SSD, 16GB Ram, and geforce card, my ideapad is still quicker. And I spent my fortune on it when I bought it. LOL

  • Surface rt.. hm well for 6 months you could only buy it online or at one of the 4 Microsoft stores in Canada. it was a failed product line because it wasn’t in the main stores. it wasn’t until later that they added it to other stores.

  • It is amazing how the conversation has changed in the last couple of years. The tech press were relentless and the people commenting on Surface stories were even worse. Now we see the tech press begrudgingly acknowledging the success of the Surface line and commenters now talking about how great their Surface products are.
    We even see articles on some sites calling new products “Surface killers”, putting Surface at the very top of the mountain, the product that others are trying to knock off.

