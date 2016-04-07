Rogers expands low-cost internet program to over 150,000 households

Rogers Communications announced the expansion of its Connect for Success program today. The program currently offers affordable $9.99 internet to youth, seniors, singles and families living in Toronto Community Housing. Moving forward, it will include social housing communities in Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland, giving 150,000 additional households the option to take part in the program.
Launched as a pilot back in 2013, the program has grown to provide approximately 11,000 low-income households with inexpensive internet. At launch, the service provided a 3Mbps internet connection and 30GB usage allowance.
Microsoft Canada and Compugen also participated in the project at launch, providing eligible participants with the option to purchase a $150 computer and software bundle. It has not been announced whether that partnership will continue for the expansion area, or if the speeds or usage allowance will be raised.
Even if no changes are made to the program, the service still offers a fair discount when compared to Roger’s lowest-end commercial internet offering. Internet 5, which costs $24.95 per month, allots subscribers a 5Mbps internet connection and 25GB usage limit.
The company has yet to announce any plans for a similar program for wireless.
Update: Rogers has released new information about the program following its announcement.
The company will offer improved internet speeds. Connect for Success customers will now receive download speeds of up 10 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 1 Mbps.
Andrew Garas, a media relations manager for the company, told MobileSyrup that the Microsoft/Compugen offer for a $150 computer and software bundle finished in 2015, due to the fact that computer prices have dropped.
“You can now get a laptop for about the same price as the Compugen/Microsoft offer, and a tablet for even less,” said Garas.
Instead, Rogers is providing referrals to computer donation programs in communities where they exist.
Garas did not comment on whether or not Rogers had a similar program for wireless in the works.
Source: Toronto Star, CN Newswire
