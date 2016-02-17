Telus says Marshmallow update coming to the Galaxy Note 5 in March, Galaxy S6 in April

Finally, there is a date.
Telus has updated its software update schedule with a few notable devices set to receive upgrades to Android Marshmallow.
Over the next couple of months, Telus says that the Samsung Galaxy S6 edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 will receive Android 6.0 on March 9th, as the Nexus 6P will have its monthly security update.
In addition, the Galaxy S6 edge and LG G3 will receive Marshmallow a week later on March 16th. If you’re a Galaxy S6 owner on Telus, the date you are most interested in is April 13th, as this is the date that has been tentatively scheduled for your device to be updated to the latest version of Android.
Of course, Telus says in the update listing’s fine print that “all dates are approximate and subject to change.”
Google’s latest OS distribution numbers revealed that Marshmallow is now powering 1.2 percent of Android devices.
Comments
