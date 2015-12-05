BlackBerry may talk Priv numbers in upcoming Q3 earnings

In September, BlackBerry announced it posted a Q2 loss of $66-million and recognizing the revenue of 800,000 devices. At the time, CEO John Chen stated, “I’m not satisfied [with]… where we are in the overall revenue and profitability, especially the performance of our handset business.”
Now that the Priv is on the market, BlackBerry is looking to turn around sagging hardware sales numbers. At at this point, we don’t know how many devices the company has sold, it has said on several occasions that initial reception been strong “strong.”
Friday, December 18th is when the company will announce its third quarter fiscal 2016 results, and though it will only include around three weeks of Priv sales — fiscal Q3 includes August 30th to November 29th — John Chen may give a sneak preview.
The Priv is currently available in Canada, United States, United Kingdon, Germany, Netherlands and Hong Kong.
How many Priv devices do you think BlackBerry has sold?
