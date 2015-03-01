iPhone 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S6 in photos

With today’s official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S6, comparisons between Samsung’s flagship smartphone and Apple’s iPhone 6 are inevitable. While some might argue that Samsung owes a… small design debt to Cupertino, the S6 clearly is a Galaxy device, even with a new metal frame. In fact, the device fits so firmly in the ‘S’ family, that I’m a little disappointed it doesn’t look more like the Galaxy Alpha.
But I’m just one Canadian blogger holding firm against lousy Smarch weather, so what do I know? Our man in Barcelona, one Daniel Bader, says that while both the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 feel similar, the GS6 has some “nice curves that feel pretty good for a bigger device.” Bader has also been able to confirm that while the white and black versions of the Galaxy S6 look quite nice, the gold and blue models are “super fingerprint prone.”
We’ve added a gallery below of some early comparison photos between the iPhone 6 and the Galaxy S6, as well as a few solo hero shots of each device. Tossed in are also a few lovely shots of the new Galaxy S6 Edge, which Bader was able to confirm feels really nice in the hand (and for my money, sexier than the standard S6). Enjoy!
