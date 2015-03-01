News
PREVIOUS|

iPhone 6 vs. Samsung Galaxy S6 in photos

Mar 1, 2015

5:23 PM EDT

37 comments

Galaxy S6 hands-on

With today’s official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S6, comparisons between Samsung’s flagship smartphone and Apple’s iPhone 6 are inevitable. While some might argue that Samsung owes a… small design debt to Cupertino, the S6 clearly is a Galaxy device, even with a new metal frame. In fact, the device fits so firmly in the ‘S’ family, that I’m a little disappointed it doesn’t look more like the Galaxy Alpha.

But I’m just one Canadian blogger holding firm against lousy Smarch weather, so what do I know? Our man in Barcelona, one Daniel Bader, says that while both the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 feel similar, the GS6 has some “nice curves that feel pretty good for a bigger device.” Bader has also been able to confirm that while the white and black versions of the Galaxy S6 look quite nice, the gold and blue models are “super fingerprint prone.”

We’ve added a gallery below of some early comparison photos between the iPhone 6 and the Galaxy S6, as well as a few solo hero shots of each device. Tossed in are also a few lovely shots of the new Galaxy S6 Edge, which Bader was able to confirm feels really nice in the hand (and for my money, sexier than the standard S6). Enjoy!

More great MWC 2015 reads:

HTC One M9 vs Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung takes the curved screen mainstream with new Galaxy S6 models
HTC One M9 hands-on

Related Articles

News

Jul 5, 2017

11:18 AM EDT

Samsung to invest $18 billion USD to meet demand for memory chips and OLED displays

News

May 4, 2017

7:26 PM EDT

Telus Samsung Galaxy S6 customers are getting their Nougat update on May 8

Syrup Community

Jul 10, 2017

7:51 AM EDT

Poll: What would you like to see in the next iPhone?

News

Feb 28, 2017

4:13 PM EDT

Google marks Mobile World Congress with several announcements about AR and VR

Comments

  • ruaman

    I can’t deny that Samsung Galaxy S6 (especially the Edge) beats iPhone’s design in every way. I’m impressed, Samsung!

    • Chris

      Really? I disagree. IPhone looks better IMO.

    • Tom-Helge Andersen

      The Galaxy S6 Edge makes the iPhone 6 Plus to look like it’s from the stoneage.

      At least, Samsung can make a beautiful backside without the ugly stripes.

    • Iz3man

      Iphone 4/4s, yes absolutely, iphone 5 to 6 not at all.

    • josh

      The 4/4s looked good for their time, but they don’t measure up to devices like this, the HTC M8, or the Note 4. They were thick, clunky and heavy. The S6 looks more sleek, I think.

      I think you could argue that the iPhone 6 and HTC M8/9 look better because they’re all good looking devices (well, I personally find the iphone 6 to feel and look kinda cheap, but that’s not the popular opinion), but I do like the S6 design the most.

    • Anthony Roberts

      Pssshhh the edge looks 20x better than the iPhone 6…

    • tabdo74

      I cant stand apple for a lot of reasons, but you wont find anything else that’ll take out Ive’s designs

    • Iz3man

      I’ll agree with op, the Iphone 6 is just plain ugly.. I loved the 4 and 4s, the 5 was were it started to slide downhill.

    • I substantially prefer the standard S6 over the S6 Edge. I don’t even know why they have two. They need less phones, not more.

    • Personally, I prefer the S6 Edge over the S6. It’s a much more original design, and the light dancing on the Edge’s curved glass looks really sharp.

  • Karl Dagenais

    I find the backs not so pretty.. All of them.

    • Iz3man

      I don’t mind the black, but it has nothing on the iPhone 4 and Sony z3, they did glass right!

    • Much better than last year’s Band-Aid backs, though.

  • Jesse Laurin

    I wish I could post the Micheal Jackson meme with the popcorn…

  • danny wood

    Not bad Samsung..not bad. I stopped buying Samsung this year, and probably won’t go back anytime soon (mostly because of software reasons) The S6 seems like a decent looking machine, not groundbreaking or anything, although very few are these days..time to dig into some first impressions reviews and so forth. Cheers! Mobilesyrup.

    • Iz3man

      It’s a start.. S8 will be the one that might draw you back… I’m on the note 4 and I’m about 95% certain it’s my last samsung.

    • Roger

      Why do you say that? What’s wrong with the N4?

    • Iz3man

      The phone is great, but since we are talking aesthetics, it’s not samsung prettiest offering.. For me, the gray pinstripe is awful, moving the speaker was just dumb, the curve of the screen makes screen protector useless..

      If they packed the note 4 guts in the note 3 body, different story..

    • Roger

      Thanks. I think my father’s Note 4 look very good as is. I don’t like using a screen protector so the curve on the edges don’t really matter to me. I am leaning toward getting the Note 4 at a discount over the GS6 or GS6E. I assume the GS6E may cost up to $400 on contract.

  • MrQ

    This is truly a stunning phone and the perfect smartphone feature/specs wise, amazing design by the Samsung team. Only 1 negative from my side – no microSD. But atleast they start at 32GB so not that bad. Very impressed

    • josh

      Everyone’s ragging on Samsung for not including microSD, but it’s likely more pressure from Google than anything else. Google hates microSD because it’s insecure, which makes Android look bad, as a whole. Google has been urging OEMs since at least jellybean to stop including it with devices. When Kitkat came out, Google handicapped SD card storage quite a bit to make the devices more secure. Sometime soon, Android will likely cease support for microSD. I think that Samsung is just ahead of the curve.

    • The Dude

      Samsung being ahead, if you meant following apple as per usual.

  • Rio

    I love my iPhone but DAYUM! The S6 edge looks very nice.

    It will all come down to how easily the back breaks.

    • josh

      Ya. We all loved the glass back on the iPhone 4/4s, but that back was incredibly brittle.

    • Thankfully it’s Gorilla Glass 4, so it’s much less prone to breaking than previous glass-back phones (Sony Z series, iPhone 4/4S, Nexus 4, etc).

  • danakin

    It will be interesting to hear Douglas Soltys’ take on this device on the next podcast. Daniel, while an iPhone enthusiast, has none of the “excited incontinent puppy” mannerisms Doug displays when platform discussions arise (see, iOS vs. Android fragmentation discussion from this past summer). There are times I fear that if Apple ever came to a sudden stop, Doug’s head would be perilously close to becoming a suppository.
    Now, before I get labeled an Android fanboy I’d like to disclose that I own/use devices on both platforms and enjoy both. My opinion is simply that Doug’s journalistic talents are more suited to arguing on Verge forums. The February 20 podcast was a gloriously refreshing breath of fresh air.

    • cartfan88

      Doug doesn’t actually seem that into tech or mobile really. But he gives you a view of how the average person that uses devices as an appliance might view things.

  • Iz3man

    Not sure what the last 3 photos are for.. Other then just useless photos of your iphone 6, there are 2 photos showing side by side and the article title is a vs in photos… Kinda missed the point here.

  • Motoroid

    We need new phones that are more ergonomic and durable. The S6 and iPhone 6 looks somewhat similar, but most phones these days have the same basic design and look similar to each other. iPhone 6 looks like its taped and ready for a paint job while the S6 looks more elegant!

    • The Dude

      Lol. Taped!

  • canadabikeguy

    From a pure design perspective the S6 edge is easily the nicest looking, the standard S6 and the iPhone 6 are much the same from the front, I’d give the slight edge to the S6 in certain colours, but the camera on the iPhone 6 is a bit more subtle.

  • arj_85

    Samsung makes great changes to their flagship device in even series as evident by the S2, S4 and now the S6. Really impressed with this phone all together.
    My only concern would be the glass on the back, really wished it was metal.

  • John W

    That deep blue back is awfully easy on the eyes!

    • Jane McEntegart

      I know. Phone porn for sure.

  • J. W.

    Design-wise, I wish they just made a larger version of their Galaxy Alpha.

  • Dean Powell

    This phone is sick!

  • Pingback: Homepage()