Rogers launching Domestic Roaming on March 4th. Here’s the coverage map

Ian Hardy

February 27, 2015 4:16pm

A number of weeks ago, we reported that Rogers and other Canadian carriers signed agreements that would see Extended Coverage in places national carriers couldn’t reach. The idea was to offer a soft handoff between carrier partners in areas that usually have poor service.

According to an internal doc we received, Extended Coverage will officially go live on March 4th. “Domestic roaming dramatically improves coverage coast-to-coast by opening up key regions,” the document states. To enable Extended Coverage, which when connected will show up on your device as “Rogers – EXT,” you’ll have to turn roaming on your phone and use your plan exactly as you normally would anywhere in the country.

According to the document, over 50% of your monthly usage has to be on the Rogers network. Usage is determined as combined voice, text and data. If after three months, your usage exceeds 50% while roaming on a partner network, the terms state that a user will be blocked from further usage.

Below is a map that will go live next week, showing the new extended coverage areas.
rogers ext

  • Ry29

    Roaming on a competitor network, another first, only from Rogers

    • Joel

      ummm… ok. Explain to me how is this a bad thing?

      1. It is free
      2. It expands your ability to use your phone in more places

      Get your facts straight before you make your assumptions public 😛

    • d a

      When Rogers is involved, it’s prudent to look a gift horse in the mouth.

    • ALex

      Bell has been doing this for some time now in Manitoba

    • John doe

      so has Rogers… your point is? we are talking about Canada-wide nobody talked about Manitoba

    • It’s Me

      But nice to se Rogers will finally get some coverage on highways. They’ve been restricted to urban centres for too many years.

    • MassDeduction

      Is Rogers’ highway coverage really that bad elsewhere?! Everywhere I go in southern BC, Rogers’ highway coverage is just fine. I can see that Bellus has superior coverage in some areas, such as the northern end of Vancouver Island for example, but in the areas of southern BC I go you have to be pretty far off the beaten track for *any* network to fail you.

    • MassDeduction

      Worth adding: this map does not suggest the Rogers dead spot on the Transcanada on Northern Vancouver Island is part of this domestic roaming agreement. Very surprising. Paying for domestic roaming for their customers is cheaper than rolling out towers up there, so you think they’d want to.

      That said, this map may not be the final aribter of it. Time will tell.

    • It’s Me

      Very highly doubt tigers is paying for domestic roaming for anyone. Likely these will be completely reciprocal agreements with all 3 simply providing access to each other customers, as long as usage stays below agreed upon limits, say 50%.

    • Yes, for most of southern BC, Rogers has great coverage.
      But areas east of Kamloops to Alberta are very bare in addition to the area between Kamloops and Jasper (absolutely no coverage, not even emergency). And the Kootenays(southeastern BC) has spotty coverage.

      Going to Prince George and Prince Rupert, Rogers actually has very good coverage, on par with Telus (years back they with Telus, co purchased towers)

    • It’s Me

      It’s pretty bad. Between spring and fall last year I drove to Ottawa, Niagara, South Hampton and Georgian Bay. On each of those trips, there are massive black holes in Rogers coverage where, if you are lucky, you’ll get EDGE or GPRS but you are just as likely to get “you are not connected to the Internet” errors even if you have a bar. On 3 of those trips I was with people on Bell or Telus and they never completely lost data like those of us on Rogers did.

      If you stick to the 401 or major urban areas it’s good. So these new agreements will help fill big holes for Rogers.

    • Tim3Tripp3r

      Everything West of outskirts of Nanaimo has pee poor Rogers coverage. No LTE and spotty coverage where sometimes you’re lucky to even get a signal. I don’t know what the customer split between Rogers & Telus / Bell is but it seems odd that they (Telus) can put up enough towers to get the job done & upgrade to LTE along time ago while Mr. Rogers twiddles his fingers, so much for new leadership at the helm going to make a difference. If it wasn’t for the fact that I have a killer grandfathered plan Rogers would have been deep sixed along time ago as my provider.

    • Brandon Arneson

      Not exactly. WIND does this too but sadly they have to charge you for it.

  • Nice to see Rogers join Wind here. It’s nice to be able to roam on whatever network has the best coverage when outside of Wind’s coverage area. Now I wonder how many times more Rogers will charge for this than Wind does.

    • Rooty IV

      LOL Wind had to do this, they had no choice because of how bad the network is. Unless you are Brian Cabbagehead and your phone works even when the network is down. Its the tiny staples you see.

    • WirelessBoy

      I can tell you exactly how many times more Rogers will charge…..a big fat 0…it is included in your plan, no extra charge for Roaming like Wind does. Read before you post.

    • Al Chui

      Careful what you claim. I’d say that it’s a pretty safe bet that not all Rogers plans (especially grandfathered ones) will enjoy this for free.

    • It’s Me

      Likely, both Wind and Rogers are passing on their exact costs to their customers. wind doesn’t add a markup to their roaming rates. They charge what they are charged. Except for incoming texts. They pay for those but don’t charge for them.

      Rogers is likely paying $0 to Bell/Telus but will provide the same access to them as a reciprocal agreement.

    • rick

      Rogers is not doing this out of the kind essential of their hearts. It’s free and it’s across the incumbents because the Government has decreed it. Wind and Mobi and other new entrants are excluded. You can roam with the new guys but it’ll cost you. Bell TELUS Rogers Sasktel are included. Not sure on MTS and others out east and not sure about the big three’s little sisters.

  • fruvous

    Hmmm, technically not possible for Wind to have a soft handoff to Rogers but Rogers handing off to Telus, Bell, Sasktel, MTS is technically possible.

    • McNucklefuts

      Can you elaborate on this?

    • fruvous

      What’s there to elaborate on? Another rogers lie

    • Robobotic

      Inter-frequency handover is usually disabled on UMTS networks to avoid performance problems. In Wind’s case, it would spike their already poor dropped call rate. There would also be very complicated network interconnections required on both sides and the financial motivation for making those connections.

  • awhite2600

    I seldom travel outside of areas with Rogers coverage. I leave roaming turned off to prevent surprises. I guess it’s nice to know that options may be available if I travel.

  • caanda45

    “In addition, apparently over 50% of your monthly usage has to be usaed on the Rogers network. Usage is determined as a combined voice, text and data. If after 3-months your usage exceeds 50% while roaming on a partner network, the terms in the contract states that a user must be blocked from further roaming usage. So, domestic roaming with limits”…

    I think this will be an issue with some people, that work in a different province than their home plan on temporary assignments…I can see the calls now and how great Rogers customer service will handle these calls…..ugh, it will be ugly!!!

    • Rooty IV

    • Isaac Szijjarto

  • satdan

    Just remember to turn roaming off when you travel….. 🙂

  • TomsDisqusted

    This seems like a good idea, but lots of unanswered questions. Who’s network(s) are they roaming on? Does this extend to Fido customers? I take it the terms will allow Robellus to offer this free to their customers, but Wind (which after all has a much smaller network) will have to keep charging its customers for ‘domestic roaming’?

    • Dr. J

      From the map it is obvious that they are roaming on Bell’s Telus’s, and SaskTel’s network(s). They may also be using Eastlink, but it is impossible to tell without being to have a closer view.

      Yes, it extends to Fido customers as well.

      Rogers offers it for “free” because of the restrictions they impose (50% on Rogers network) and they are eating the rest of the cost.

      This is probably worthwhile for them as they definitely may attract customers who otherwise would have rejected them due to inferior coverage.

    • TomsDisqusted

      >Rogers offers it for “free” because of the restrictions they impose (50% on Rogers network) and they are eating the rest of the cost.

      Wouldn’t this be a reciprocal deal such that the net cost to them will approach zero. In other words, we should expect similar announcements from the other incumbents soon.

    • Dr. J

      Even if Bell and Telus announce similar, Rogers will still be a net payee as there are countless more areas that Bell/Telus have coverage where Rogers doesn’t than vice-versa.

      Bell already has an agreement with MTS (possibly Rogers but it seems to be MTS) for MB. Outside of that there are very few places where roaming would be beneficial to Bell/Telus. I am aware of a few places in AB, ON, and QC but those are very few and very small areas with few people living or travelling through.

    • Steve

      And yes Rogers does share some towers with Eastlink in the Maritimes, Eastlink shares/ roams on both Rogers and Robellus

    • RightRoger

      Because of the formula the Government came up up with, and implemented in Bill C-31, which bases wholesale rates on retail rates, Rogers gets to roam on all these small carriers for pennies! Rogers charges it’s customers lots of money for a little bit of data. Small carriers charge their customers small amounts of money for lots of data! This allows Rogers to charge more per megabyte to all the small carriers that Rogers is raping! Yay!

  • Wizzy

    Wait a minute, this is free…from Rogers? I don’t believe it. Probably have to be on one of their $100 plans.

    • Rooty IV

      Call and ask the answer will shock you. All plans.

  • PT

    Here goes your “Extended Coverage Fee” of $6.99 starting next month.
    Thanks Robbert! LOL!

  • Salinger

    Looks like Rogers will finally get some real coverage in Newfoundland, albeit “roaming”. Maybe now Rogers cable techs won’t have to carry Bell phones when they’re out doing installs.

  • As a tradesperson who will often work in these areas, this announcement is a positive welcome for me!

  • Steve

    Sooo I guess this means Rogers is backing off their 700 mill expansion in Alberta and the 450 mill network expansion in B.C they had announced last year.

    • John doe

      no they aren’t

  • gmd

    Rogers has the most spectrum, yet need to roam on other providers.

    • Yeah, because they only spend money on that spectrum in big cities while Bell and Telus cover more rural areas.

    • gmd

      They have the spectrum, they opt to not put towers. Only when they can be first, have the fastest network somewhere, basically claim something that they will.

      Truckers are not on Rogers…

    • there is also a point to where is it actually not worth installing your own towers for just freeway traffic… for the minimal time most will be connect to a tower, doesn’t make sense to invest tons of money.
      Spend the money where you have/need infrastructure for more permanent users.
      (They will probably use the roaming data to gather information where to install their own towers)

  • Does this work the other way around? Can Bell and Telus customers roam on Rogers’ network when Rogers is the only one with coverage? (like in the TBayTel area)

    • Aaron

      Anyone I have talked to on the Bell network here claims they have better coverage and LTE everywhere, why would they want to roam on the “inferior network”. But seriously, good question – I don’t see any extended roaming zones in the Thunder Bay area or even near Kenora which arguably has a larger Bell coverage area. The biggest gains seems to be their ability to roam on Sasktel now.

  • Pico

    Rogers is the way to go !

    • MassDeduction

      No it’s not. Rogers’ MVNOs offer way better value. RBC Talk & Save, and BMO Talk & Earn, both offer 1GB plans for $40 on contract (because they double the data when you sign a 2 year contract).

    • KiwiBri

      Never heard of the RBC or BMO thing.. are they through the credit cards or something?

    • MassDeduction

      They are marketed at people who have their credit cards, yes.

      A Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a company that markets service on a network that they don’t operate. Technically Fido, Chatr, Cityfone, Koodo, Public Mobile, and Virgin are MVNOs, they’re just owned by Rogers, Telus, and Bell (respectively). There are other MVNOs, and if you shop around you can sometimes get better deals than the big players. RBC and BMO are just two of many. And it’s easy enough to get a credit card and not use if it you want an RBC or BMO plan. 🙂

  • Wow, this certainly sounds too good to be true and I can’t help but be skeptical. Hopefully there aren’t restrictions on grandfathered plans, would be great to get signal in more than a couple places when I’m working at Kearl Lake. Also, I’ve found Roger’s severely lacking traveling the number one highway, back from Alberta to BC.

  • Lyndon Boychuk

    This is a great idea.

