The Bear Season 3 hits Disney+ Canada in June, same time as the U.S.

Disney has confirmed that the third season of FX’s Emmy-winning The Bear series will premiere on Disney+ Canada on June 27th.

Notably, this is the same date that the highly anticipated new season will land on Hulu in the U.S. In the past, many Hulu titles came to Disney+ Canada weeks after their U.S. premieres, like how The Bear Season 2 came here nearly one month later.

All episodes of Season 3 will be available to stream on June 27th. Alongside the announcement, Disney revealed a new teaser and a first-look image (see above) at the upcoming season.

Season 3 follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they fight to maintain their fine dining establishment. The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Fort Erie, Ontario’s Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

Image credit: FX