CRTC warns of scam calls impersonating it

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is warning of an ongoing scam that’s impersonating the commission.

In a post on the website better known as Twitter, the CRTC said that people should be careful if they haven’t requested to be contacted by the CRTC. Additionally, it said it won’t ask for personal or financial information.

If you receive a call supposedly from the CRTC, especially if you aren’t expecting a call, avoid giving out any information, as the call could be a scam.

⚠️ Scam Alert ⚠️

Please be aware that scammers are currently impersonating the CRTC. If you have not requested to be contacted by the CRTC, be careful.

We will never ask you for personal or financial information. #ScamAlert https://t.co/nANRzflz1z pic.twitter.com/e8jYVpkqfE — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) May 9, 2024

In the tweet, the CRTC also shared a link to its webpage on caller ID spoofing, which explains that people can alter the caller ID displayed to the recipient of a call.

The page included steps people can take to protect themselves from spoofed calls, such as:

Learn more about caller ID spoofing here.