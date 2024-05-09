fbpx
CRTC warns of scam calls impersonating it

Be cautious with any calls supposedly from the CRTC

Jonathan Lamont
May 9, 20244:10 PM EDT 0 comments
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is warning of an ongoing scam that’s impersonating the commission.

In a post on the website better known as Twitter, the CRTC said that people should be careful if they haven’t requested to be contacted by the CRTC. Additionally, it said it won’t ask for personal or financial information.

If you receive a call supposedly from the CRTC, especially if you aren’t expecting a call, avoid giving out any information, as the call could be a scam.

In the tweet, the CRTC also shared a link to its webpage on caller ID spoofing, which explains that people can alter the caller ID displayed to the recipient of a call.

The page included steps people can take to protect themselves from spoofed calls, such as:

Learn more about caller ID spoofing here.

