CRTC warns of scam calls impersonating it

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is warning of an ongoing scam that’s impersonating the commission.
In a post on the website better known as Twitter, the CRTC said that people should be careful if they haven’t requested to be contacted by the CRTC. Additionally, it said it won’t ask for personal or financial information.
If you receive a call supposedly from the CRTC, especially if you aren’t expecting a call, avoid giving out any information, as the call could be a scam.
⚠️ Scam Alert ⚠️
Please be aware that scammers are currently impersonating the CRTC. If you have not requested to be contacted by the CRTC, be careful.
We will never ask you for personal or financial information. #ScamAlert https://t.co/nANRzflz1z pic.twitter.com/e8jYVpkqfE
— CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) May 9, 2024
In the tweet, the CRTC also shared a link to its webpage on caller ID spoofing, which explains that people can alter the caller ID displayed to the recipient of a call.
The page included steps people can take to protect themselves from spoofed calls, such as:
- Register with the National Do Not Call List.
- File complaints about unwanted telemarketing calls (the CRTC also notes that people can report suspected fraudulent calls to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or to their local police force).
- Be cautious about providing personal information like banking details or passwords.
- Take advantage of carrier features for blocking or filtering calls.
Learn more about caller ID spoofing here.
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.