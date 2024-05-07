fbpx
News

Apple unveils new iPad Air in two sizes

The refreshed iPad Air now sports the M2 chip

Jonathan Lamont
May 7, 202410:30 AM EDT 0 comments

Apple unveiled a new iPad Air at its ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7th.

As expected, the new iPad Air will come in a larger 13-inch size option along with the regular 11-inch size. Apple also confirmed that the new Air will sport its more powerful M2 chip. Additionally, like other iPads, the iPad Air will get a front-facing camera in landscape orientation.

Apple claims the new Air is 50 percent faster than the M1-equipped Air, thanks to M2. The company also touted the Air’s AI chops for photo editing and more.

The new iPad Air comes in four colours, including a new blue and pink colour alongside white and black options.

The 11-inch iPad Air still starts at $599 USD, while the larger 13-inch model starts at $799 USD (roughly $820 and $1,090 CAD). It’s available for pre-order starting today and will be available next week.

All of our Apple ‘Let Loose’ iPad event content can be found here.

More to come…

Image credit: Apple

