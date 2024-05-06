Public Mobile started moving customers to new Points program

Public Mobile reportedly started notifying customers that it’s moving them to the controversial new Public Points program.

iPhone in Canada reports that some of its readers received texts from Public saying they had joined the Public Points program and that Public was working on setting up profiles, which could take as long as four days. The provider will notify customers once profile setup is complete.

The move shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given Public previously detailed plans to retire its legacy rewards program and move customers to the new Points program in May 2024.

Public also reportedly handed out a ‘welcome present’ of five points, which is equal to $5, to customers it ported over to the Points program.

However, Public’s customers remain frustrated by the retirement of the legacy rewards program. Earlier this year, tons of Public customers filed complaints with the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) over the change to Public’s legacy rewards program. Public offered some customers 240GB of data as a “thank you.” However, the data expires after 150 days and most people complained that the bonus data is worth little when most Public plans come with plenty of data already.

Customers’ issues with the new Points program centre on it being worse than the old reward program. For example, the old program let people earn $1 every 30 days (up to $5/30 days) for each year they were with Public as a reward, totalling as much as $60/year in credits as a loyalty reward. Under the new Points program, customers can only earn up to $10 for each year they’re with Public.

In other Public news, the provider recently brought back its Canada-U.S. plans after removing the feature about a month ago.

Image credit: Public