These deals on smartwatches and noise-cancelling ear buds make for perfect Mother’s Day gifts

TL;DR: Smartwatches and portable audio on sale at Best Buy.

If the mom in your life is used to juggling multiple tasks (and what mom isn’t?), a smartwatch can be the perfect tool to offload some of that stress. And if she could use a break from the hubbub at home, noise-cancelling headphones could be the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Either way, Best Buy’s Mother’s Day sale has some great discounts on both categories right now. Check out the full list below.

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic GPS Smartwatch for $464.99 (save $65)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $199.99 (save $80)

Open Box Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm Starlight Aluminum Case for $231.99 (save $98)

Garmin vivoactive 5 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $329.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch with Fitbit Premium & Heart Rate Monitor for $189.99 (save $70)

Open Box Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminium Case for $424.99 (save $165)

Open Box Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Starlight Aluminum Case for $399.99 (save $130)

Portable Audio

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $289.99 (save $40)

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case for $199.99 (save $30)

House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 (save $100)

Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $80)

JBL Boombox 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $449.99 (save $150)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $429.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $199.99 (save $90)

Soundcore Life Note 3i In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 (save $30)

Sony WF1000XM5/B In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $349.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $199.99 (save $44)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.