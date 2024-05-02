Spotify removes lyrics from free tier

If you’ve been using Spotify’s free streaming service for your karaoke night, you’ll be disappointed to know that the company is moving lyrics to the premium tier.

Spotify Premium costs $10.99 in Canada, so if you want to see song lyrics for free, you’ll need to switch to YouTube Music instead. The YouTube Music app also allows for unlimited skips and skippable ads.

Android Authority is reporting that, like ‘skips,’ it appears that some users are able to see the lyrics of a few songs for free, but after checking a couple, the app prompts you to sign up for Premium.

Source: Android Authority