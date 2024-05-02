fbpx
Gaming

It’s now easier to get Nvidia GeForce Now running on Steam Deck

Nvidia is the first major cloud gaming service to streamline this process on Deck

Bradly Shankar
May 2, 20244:59 PM EDT 0 comments

Nvidia has released a script that makes it easier to run its GeForce Now service on the Steam Deck.

With it, your Deck will automatically install Google Chrome and enable the browser with gamepad support before adding a GeForce Now shortcut to your Steam library. Naturally, this streamlines the setup process, but there are still a few steps you’ll need to take.

As The Verge notes, you’ll have to head into the controller settings to set the Current Button Layout to ‘Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad.’ From there, you can use the GeForce Now streaming overlay (accessible via a long-press on the Steam Deck menu button) for easier navigation.

Of course, the Steam Deck isn’t the only handheld gaming PC on the market, but thankfully, Nvidia has also released similar scripts on the Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw and Lenovo Legion Go.

Nvidia is also the first major cloud gaming service to streamline this process on Deck. Others, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, still have more complicated procedures — in that service’s case, using Microsoft Edge.

Source: Nvidia Via: The Verge

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

A big video game concert is happening in Toronto this month

Gaming

Starfield’s big May update adds 60fps mode on Xbox

Gaming

Warner Bros. reveals first Batman: Arkham game in years — for VR

Gaming

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in May 2024

Comments