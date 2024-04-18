Nothing to integrate Chat-GPT into new earbuds and its phones

During its new earbuds announcement event, Nothing shared that it plans to add Chat-GPT support to its earbuds.

The feature will be tied to Nothing Phones, so users with iPhones or other Android handsets will be stuck using Siri or Google Assistant instead.

If you want to take advantage of Open AI’s assistant, you’ll need to wait. A Nothing spokesperson told The Verge that the feature will roll out slowly to the Nothing Phone (2) starting on April 18th, followed by the Phone (1) and Phone (2a) a few weeks later. The company’s blog post also states that this is “coming soon to our other audio products,” so it seems like Ear (1) and Ear (2) owners will get the feature as well.

It will be interesting to see if adding an AI chatbot to these earbud-based digital assistants will make people use them more. I typically use AirPods, and while I appreciate it when Siri reads my messages out loud, I never find myself triggering it through my earbuds to start timers or ask regular questions. That said, as new AI tools like the Humane Pin might fall flat, maybe something more subtle built into our existing tech will be more convenient for people.

Beyond how it works, integrating Chat-GPT is a smart move for Nothing. OpenAI has strong branding in AI, and using Chat-GPT instead of Google’s Gemini helps separate the Nothing phones from the Google Pixel lineup.

Nothing also plans to integrate Chat-GPT into Nothing OS 2.5.5. This includes a new Chat-GPT widget and options to analyze your screenshots and your clipboard with the AI assistant. Other improvements are coming in the update as well, including new Ringer controls and a RAM boost mode. You can see the full update list here.

Source: Nothing Via: The Verge