Apple’s iPhone 17 Plus might feature a smaller display

The iPhone 16 series is still several months away from release, but rumours surrounding 2025’s iPhone 17 line are already appearing.

According to Ross Young, the CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple might have plans to make the iPhone 17 Plus’ display smaller compared to the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus. Currently, the iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen. On the Pro side, the Plus is the same size as the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Young doesn’t reveal specific dimensions, but we could be looking at a 2025 ‘Plus’ iPhone that’s somewhere between 6.3 inches and 6.5 inches.

Hearing that the iPhone 17 Plus display size will get smaller rather than larger. Will sit in between the 17/17 Pro and 17 Pro Max… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 17, 2024

It’s unclear why Apple is reportedly making this change, but it’s likely related to further differentiating between its base-level iPhone line and ‘Pro’ series.

Previous rumours have hinted that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, amounting to a 0.2-inch screen increase over the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 16 line this fall.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors