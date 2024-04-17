Koodo turns $50/60GB 4G plan into promotional offer

Telus flanker Koodo is switching up plans again, this time turning one plan into a promotional offer.

Early on April 17th, Koodo briefly removed the $50/mo 60GB 4G plan from its website before bringing it back with a ‘promotion’ label. However, the plan itself hasn’t changed, though the listing now highlights that the plan comes with a free perk.

The $50/60GB plan is now part of a small group of promotional plans currently offered by Koodo, including the recently-added $65/75GB 5G plan and a $30/mo talk and text plan with no included data, which Koodo calls a “sweet deal.”

The plans are limited to bring-your-own-phone customers, though in some cases, customers can select them when picking a phone. Koodo’s Tab Plus and Mid only have $55/60GB 4G and $65/75GB 5G options, but anyone going with Tab Basic can select the $30 talk and text or $50/60GB 4G plans as well.

That’s about all you need to know regarding Koodo’s $50/60GB promo plan, so you can stop reading here if you want. But if you’re curious about why Koodo suddenly considers it a promotional offer, come along with me to a world of wild speculation.

Let’s start early in April when Koodo began a series of plan changes. The provider started by updating its entire plan suite with new, mostly worse offerings. Shortly after, the company replaced two of the new plans with a slightly better $55/60GB 5G plan to match Virgin Plus. Then Virgin changed its plans, downgrading the $55/60GB 5G plan to a $50/60GB 4G option, and Koodo followed suit.

Given that the plan in question previously cost $55/mo, it still costs $55/mo if you get a phone, and that Koodo’s website says the promotional deal includes “a special rate plan offer,” I suspect Koodo considers the plan to be $55/mo with a temporary $5/mo discount. The promotional label indicates the plan is temporary and won’t stick around. Of course, we also don’t know how long it will remain available, but my guess is that it will disappear around the same time Virgin and Fido stop offering their $50/60GB plans.

