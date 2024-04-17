fbpx
Today is National Canadian Film Day — here’s how you can celebrate

See special screenings of BlackBerry, Exotica, I Used to Be Funny, The King Tide and more

Bradly Shankar
Apr 17, 20247:31 AM EDT 5 comments
BlackBerry

Today is National Canadian Film Day (NCFD), an annual celebration of all things Canadian film put on by Reel Canada.

To celebrate, the organization is hosting more than 1,000 Canadian movie screenings in cinemas and libraries across the country. This year, the promotional slogan is ‘Films That A.I. Could Never Make,’ spotlighting a slew of films that highlight the creative spirit of Canadian filmmakers.

Many of these can be watched at home (and the NCFD provides info on where to stream each one), but here are some of the screenings that you can attend in public venues:

  • BlackBerry (Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre at 6:30pm) — featuring a Q&A with co-writer and director Matt Johnson
  • Brother (at theatres and libraries nationwide) — directed by Clement Virgo
  • Exotica 30th anniversary (Toronto’s Festival Tower at 10am) — featuring a Q&A with writer-director Atom Egoyan
  • I Used to Be Funny (early screenings nationwide) — the new movie from director Ally Pankiw, starring Rachel Sennott
  • The King Tide (early screening at Scotiabank St. John’s) — featuring a Q&A with director Christian Sparkes and star Frances Fisher
  • Tribute to Norman Jewison (6:30pm at Vancouver’s VIFF) — a rare presentation of the biographic documentary The Life & Times of Norman Jewison to honour the famed Canadian director, who passed away in January

The full list of NCFD events can be found here.

Image credit: Elevation Pictures

