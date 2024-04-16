Fan Expo Canada’s big gaming lineup includes Mario, Sonic, Baldur’s Gate and Mass Effect stars

Fan Expo Canada has unveiled a major lineup of video game guests for its next show happening in August.

On its official social media channels, the pop culture event confirmed the following gaming stars:

Keith David (The Arbiter, Halo)

Jennifer Hale (Commander Shepard, Mass Effect)

Charles Martinet (Mario, Mario)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Neil Newbon (Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3)

Roger Craig Smith (Sonic, Sonic the Hedgehog)

It’s worth noting that Jennifer Hale is originally from Canada; she was born in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mass Effect itself, meanwhile, hails from BioWare Edmonton.)

Whether they're from another galaxy or the Mushroom Kingdom, your fave gaming voices are coming to FAN EXPO Canada 👾 Meet Cameron Monaghan, Neil Newbon, Charles Martinet, Keith David, Jennifer Hale, and Roger Craig Smith this August. Add tickets to your inventory now. pic.twitter.com/zOUkaD43ye — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) April 16, 2024

Like all other Fan Expo Canada guests, these gaming stars will offer photos and autographs with fans on top of taking part in panels. More information on their individual pricing can be found here.

Over the past few weeks, Fan Expo has slowly been revealing guests for this year’s show, including Ben McKenzie (Gotham), Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park), Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and Vancouver’s Jason Priestley (90210). More guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Fan Expo Canada runs from August 22nd to 25th. Advanced pricing is currently available on admission; single-day tickets start at $29, while a 4-day pass is available for $115.

Image credit: Larian Studios