MacBook Air M1 available at the Source for $500 off

Apple’s MacBook Air with an M1 chip 8-core CPU is available at the Source for $500 off, bringing its cost down to $799.99.

Typically, these laptops are available for $1,299.99, so this is a pretty solid deal.

Unfortunately, the laptop is out of stock online, but it might be available at your local store.

Apple discontinued the M1 MacBook Air early last month, so it makes sense that we’ll be seeing these changes in price.

The M1 MacBook Air launched in November of 2020 as one of Apple’s first silicon Macs.

Source: The Source