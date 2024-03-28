fbpx
Deals

Save up to 40 percent on select Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Ian Hardy
Mar 28, 20246:54 AM EDT 9 comments
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon is continue the fire sale of its popular Fire TV sticks today. Check out these deals below, which offer savings of up to 40 percent.

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

