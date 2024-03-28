Caviar’s latest mod transforms the S24 Ultra into a Cybertruck

As if the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra wasn’t already expensive, Caviar has gone ahead and decked out the flagship device.

Regularly starting at $1,799.99, the new S24 Ultra mod by Caviar starts at $8,770 USD (roughly $11,900 CAD) and goes all the way up to $9,490 USD (roughly $12,900 CAD).

Why the exorbitant price? The phone is designed to look like a Tesla Cybertruck, with its entire body created from titanium and sports red and white accents applied using “jewelery enamel.”

That does justify the cost a bit, but not entirely. The premium likely comes from the fact that Caviar has limited the production of the Cybertruck S24 Ultra to just 99 units.

It’s worth noting that from the inside, the special edition device is the same as a regular S24 Ultra. The modding is only superficial. Also worth noting is that Caviar has the same Cybertruck mod available on the S23 Ultra as well.

Check out some images of the device below:

Check out the device on Caviar’s website here.

Image credit: Caviar

Source: Caviar