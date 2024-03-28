fbpx
Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone delayed to 2027

If the phone even launches at all

Dean Daley
Mar 28, 202412:03 PM EDT 0 comments
It looks like the foldable iPhone is even further away than we previously thought. According to a report from Alpha Biz, Apple has delayed the launch of its rumoured foldable iPhone.

The leak indicates that the device is being pushed from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027 due to issues acquiring parts and issues with the foldable display not meeting Apple’s high standards.

Previous leaks indicate that Apple is working on two iPhone prototypes that fold like a clamshell, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. However, a previous rumour also suggested that Apple’s first foldable will sport a 6-inch external screen and an 8-inch primary shooter.

Meanwhile, The Elec reported that Apple is working on a 7 to 8-inch device that could replace the iPad mini.

However, according to MacRumors, it’s possible that Apple may ditch foldables altogether. Analysts are reportedly skeptical about Apple releasing a new foldable because the company is concerned that current foldable technology isn’t up to their standards.

Apple is also struggling to get rid of the crease that forms in the middle of the display after folding the handset repeatedly and is still trying to get the handset to lie completely flat when unfolded. Further, the company reportedly tested one of Samsung’s folding panels, and it broke down quickly after Apple’s internal testing.

Source: MacRumors

