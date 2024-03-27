Xplore exceeds its original internet build commitments in PEI

Xplore says it’s made “significant progress” on a broadband project in PEI, connecting more homes to fibre and fixed internet services than what it originally planned for.

So far, the company has connected about 3,400 premises to fibre internet, a figure it estimates will reach nearly 4,000 by August. This is about 1,000 more premises than what Xplore originally planned for.

Additionally, 20,000 residents can now access download speeds up to 100Mbps with Xplore’s fixed wireless network, an increase from the planned 17,000.

The project has also seen the company add a fifteen-kilometre cable to the corridor of the Confederation Bridge, marking the first addition of a telecommunications cable in the past 25 years. The figure is part of the 420 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure the company rolled out. It projects to add an additional 234 kilometres.

“This is meaningful progress with a purpose,” Rizwan Jamal, Xplore’s CEO, said in a statement. “By surpassing our commitments for fibre and fixed wireless connectivity, we are ensuring that more residents across Prince Edward Island have access to the benefits of high-speed internet.”

Xplore is funding the project through its own private investment and a contribution from the federal government’s Investing in Canada Plan.

Last year, the company completed a major fibre internet expansion project in Québec, connecting thousands of homes with internet access.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Xplore