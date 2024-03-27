Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones may lack faster charging speeds

Samsung has produced high-quality foldable phones lately, but their upcoming models will lack faster charging.

MySmartPrice reports that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 batteries include a 25W fast charger, like the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 did.

A China Compulsory Certificate shows the two models listed as SM-F9560 and SM-F7410, which include the model number EP-TA800 listed as its input. Samsung’s wall chargers use the same model number and charge at 25W. It’s worth noting that those numbers come from testing, and faster charging, like 45W, could be possible. The report also said the phones come with dual-cell batteries.

It’s unclear if the Fold 6 features a 4,400mAh cell like its predecessor, which took roughly 80 minutes to charge from 0 percent to 100 percent. A report suggests that the Z Flip 6 could include a 4,000mAh cell battery, as Samsung has tested new, larger batteries. The Z Flip 5 included a 3,700mAh battery and an okay battery life.

Meanwhile, wireless charging likely remains the same at 15W, taking around 100 minutes to fully charge.

Samsung has boosted its charging capabilities on the Galaxy S series phones to 45W, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, using a 5,000mAh cell battery to charge to 100 percent in 65 minutes.

The Korean company is losing ground to Chinese competitors in the flip phone market. Certainly, adding better battery life would give Samsung an edge for its recognizable brand.

A release date for the foldable phones is expected for the summer.

Source: MySmartPrice via Android Police