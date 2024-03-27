LG Wing secondary screen now used in weird BlackBerry look-alike

A couple of years ago, LG shuttered its smartphone business globally, but one of the last handsets it released was the LG Wing. And now a company is bringing back part of that phone.

The LG Wing never launched in Canada, but the handset offered a swivelling display with a smaller display behind it.

The Xeta One attaches the smaller inner display to a BlackBerry keyboard with an optical trackpad. Android powers the device, and it will have 8GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, Android 13, a Snapdragon 5G processor, Bluetooth 5.1 and the iconic QWERTY keyboard.

Currently, Xeta Club is crowdfunding for the Xeta One in South Korea; however, as Android Authority points out, this seems pretty scammy. The fine print mentions that this is a renovation project and isn’t a device for mass production purposes.

It’s pretty awesome that these parts are being re-used; I like the idea as it is eco-friendly, but people need to leave QWERTY keyboards in the past.

