Quiet on Set docuseries getting fifth episode, arrives next month

A fifth episode of the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV docuseries has been greenlit by Investigation Discovery.

The docuseries follows a variety of Nickelodeon cast and crew members as they share horror stories about working with Dan Schneider, the creator of popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

The upcoming fifth episode, titled “Breaking the Silence,” is set to premiere on Sunday, April 7th, as shared by Deadline. “With Breaking the Silence, we’re digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming.

In Canada, the docuseries is streaming on Discovery+. The service costs $5.99/month with ads for $8.99 for ad-free viewing.

