Best Buy’s new Happy Hour sale is live now

The sale ends later today at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Mar 27, 20244:07 PM EDT 0 comments

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with limited-time discounts on items that have been picked by shoppers.

The sale is live now and ends later today, Wednesday, March 27th, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 9.46kg/10Qt – Black: $169.99 (save $30)

Samsonite Spectacular LTD 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Navy/Brown: $299.99 (save $600)

The Bigly Brothers GD93 Midnight Specter GPS Drone: $299.99 (save $400)

Beats By Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black/Red: $269.99 (save $170)

ViscoLogic WOLVERINE | Professional Grade Series | Ergonomic | PU Leather | Backrest Recline & Lockable | Home Office Computer Desk Gaming Chair | Black Red: $159.99 (save $340)

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $39.99 (save $40)

Find all Happy Hour deals here.

