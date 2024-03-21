Upcoming Samsung phones will have faster onboard storage for AI

It looks like Samsung is upping its storage speeds on its 2025 flagship.

The South Korean company revealed a roadmap on the social media platform Weixin that shared its plans for the next generation of Universal Flash Storage (UFS).

The company has been using UFS 4.0 since the launch of the Galaxy S23, which means it has been available on all of its 2023 handsets and everything since. According to the roadmap in 2025, Samsung will switch to UFS 4.0 4-lane CS next year before switching to UFS 5.0 in 2027.

Samsung Semiconductor says that UFS 4.0 4-lane will improve speed from 4GB/s to 8GB/s, and UFS 5.0 updates speeds to above 10GB/s.

UFS 4-lane memory could possibly be on the S25 series; however, with a 2025 launch, it may not make it time for the company’s flagships. It’s possible we might see the new storage solution on the company’s foldables in 2025.

A quicker UFS solution is definitely useful for AI-based next-gen devices; however, there’s a possibility that the AI tools could be offered through a paid model. For instance, Samsung has previously mentioned that Galaxy AI is free until the end of 2025.

Either way, we’re stuck with UFS 4.0 until next year, which means the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will feature this slower storage solution.

Image credit: SamMobile

Source: Weixin Via: SamMobile