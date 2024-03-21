Former Winnipeg UPS worker allegedly stole, resold, hundreds of Apple products worth $1.3 million

A former United Parcel Service (UPS) employee is accused of stealing and reselling Apple products worth more than $1.3 million.

Court documents, as reported through multiple news outlets, show UPS began an investigation in December after it found Apple products, including laptops and iPhones, destined for Thunder Bay, Ontario, were missing.

Court documents list Orville Martirez Beltrano as the defendant in the case.

Winnipeg police laid several charges, including theft, against the 30-year-old on January 22nd.

UPS’ investigation saw the installation of indoor security cameras, which showed Beltrano removing Apple devices from pallets, taking them to his office, and then moving them to his vehicle. The actions reportedly occurred on three occasions between January 11th and 18th. He allegedly removed 120 iPhones in a single shift during this period.

Police allege the former UPS employee stole at least 866 Apple products between July 2023 and January 2024. He allegedly sold the products through Kijiji, taking payments through e-transfer and cash.

Apple tech isn’t the only thing police have accused Beltrano of stealing. They allege he also stole jewelry worth more than $9,000 from the warehouse.

Court documents allege Beltrano used the proceeds of his sales to purchase a home worth $630,000. He also allegedly made cash deposits worth $232,000 to his bank account between September 2023 and mid-January 2024.

The civil case is looking for a judge to sign off on officials seizing Beltran’s home, Audi, $9,000 in cash and bank accounts.

Beltrano started working at the UPS warehouse on King Edward Street in 2013 as a local sorting supervisor. He has admitted to stealing some of the products in a videotaped interview with police.

Source: Court of King’s Bench Via: Winnipeg Free Press, Global News, CTV News