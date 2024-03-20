Marble Slab Creamery and Princess Peach: Showtime! partner to offer sweet treats

Grab a spoon, Princess Peach fans, because you’re going to want to dig into these sweet treats.

To celebrate the launch of Princess Peach: Showtime!, Marble Slab Creamery will offer a peach and strawberry swirl-flavoured ice cream cake.

The limited-time offer will be available in stores on March 22nd, the day the game launches on Nintendo Switch.

Fans can access a second sweet treat, the “It’s Showtime! Tasty Creation” dessert, come April 1st.

Anyone ordering either of these items will also get a Princess Peach Transformation Sticker Sheet.

Princess Peach: Showtime! tasks users with saving the Sparkle Theater from the masked villain Grape and her troupe, the Sour Bunch.

Marble Slab Creamery is inviting fans to select locations on April 5, 6, 13, and 14 to play a demo. The participating locations are only available in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario.

A full list of locations is available here.

Image credit: Nintendo Switch