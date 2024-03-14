Asus launches Zenfone 11 Ultra with new ‘AI Semantic Search’ feature

Asus has officially announced its latest handset, the Zenfone 11 Ultra. First off, the Zenfone 11 Ultra isn’t coming to Canada, but because past devices in the lineup have made their way here, I thought at least some MobileSyrup readers might be interested in learning more about the smartphone (I also love for Zenfone devices).

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is a little different from past handsets in the series. The key change is its 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which is a departure from the smaller screens featured in its predecessors. The screen’s LTPO panel allows it to drop from a 120Hz refresh rate to 1Hz when looking at a static frame. When gaming, the screen can bump up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Asus has also made the bezels thinner on the new device, reducing them from 2.05mm to 1.67mm.

The handset also features a 5,500mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Camera-wise, we’re looking at a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer to improve video stability. It also features a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle and a 32-megapixel telephoto with 4x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie shooter that pixel bins to an 8-megapixel shooter to capture more light.

One of the coolest new features for the ZenFone 11 Ultra is the Semantic Search functionality, which uses AI to optimize search on-device. This can be used to search for photos, apps and different settings, allowing you to type things like “picture of a dog at a party” to make the smartphone pull up the photo you’re looking for.

Other features include AI Noise Cancellation to help minimize background noise when you’re on a phone call. There’s also AI Wallpaper to make different wallpapers, AI transcript that converts voice memos to text, and AI Call Translator to translate live phone calls.

The Asus ZenFone 11 Ultra comes in ‘Skyline Blue,’ ‘Eternal Black,’ ‘Misty Grey’ and ‘Desert Sand.’ In the U.S., only the 12GB/256GB model is available and it costs $899.99 USD (roughly $1.211 CAD).