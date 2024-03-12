What to see at Toronto Comicon this weekend: X-Men, Star Wars, Avatar and more

Toronto Comicon returns this week from March 15th to 17th.

The pop-culture convention features a variety of programming related to movies, TV shows, comics and more. It’s a smaller sister show to Fan Expo Canada, which takes place in August.

Still, there’s plenty to see at Toronto Comicon, especially this year, where a slew of streaming-related guests are making appearances. Read on for a highlight of what to see:

Ahsoka

Two of the stars of last year’s hit Star Wars series will be travelling to a Comicon close, close by: Eman Esfandi (Ezra) and Diana Lee Inosanto (Elsbeth).

Check out their panel on Sunday at 12:45 in Room 106 outside of photos and autographs throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Two of the leads from Netflix’s hit adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Vancouver’s Gordon Cormier (Aang) and Ian Ousley (Sokka) will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday. Like other guests, they’ll be doing photos and autographs, as well as a panel on Sunday at 2:45pm in Room 106.

The Flash

Ottawa’s Tom Cavanagh, who played various versions of Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne on the Vancouver-shot The Flash, will make an appearance.

His panel will be held on Friday at 12:45pm in Room 106, and he’ll be signing autographs and taking photos the rest of Friday and Saturday.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This acclaimed Star Trek series is filmed in Mississauga, so it’s appropriate that some of the stars would beam their way to Toronto Comicon.

This weekend, you can meet Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Christina Chong (La’an). Mount will only be in attendance on Saturday, while Peck and Chong will be there both Saturday and Sunday.

Besides photos and autographs, you attend a panel with the trio on Friday at 3:45pm in Room 106.

X-Men ’97

Many of the stars of X-Men: The Animated Series are returning for the sequel series, X-Men ’97, and they’re coming to Toronto Comicon to celebrate. It’s a particularly fitting gathering since the voiceovers for the original ’90s series were recorded in the city by local actors.

On Friday, the following stars will be giving photos and autographs:

Cal Dodd (Wolverine)

George Buza (Beast)

Lenore Zann (Rogue)

Alyson Court (Jubilee)

Catherine Disher (Jean Grey)

Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler)

Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister)

They’ll also be taking part in a panel at 2:45pm that day alongside Larry Houston, producer and director of the original X-Men: The Animated Series. This will be held in the main theatre (Room 106).

Then, on Saturday, a special early screening of the first episode of X-Men ’97 will be screened at 10:30am in Room 203CD, which is being dubbed Xavier’s Lounge for Gifted Youngsters. Marvel is encouraging fans to arrive early for seating, swag and cereal.

Following the screening, Dodd, Buza, Zann and Hough will take part in a Q&A panel hosted by the Canadian entertainment podcast The Movie Podcast. (Shoutout to these guys — some of the best in Canada!)

These are just some of the guests and programming at Toronto Comicon this year. More information can be found here.

Weekend passes for Toronto Comicon are currently sold out, but single-day tickets start at $28. You can buy tickets here.

It’s worth noting that the show has an official iOS and Android in which you can make a personalized schedule, check out the floor plan, see the full list of guests and more.

Image credit: Marvel