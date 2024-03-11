Google Wallet makes it easier to access passes through Gmail

When paying for tickets or items, we normally have to do it through apps or other methods, which is a hassle. A new update from Google is saving people time and effort, as payment is now one click away.

In a recent update, the mobile payment service, Google Wallet, will now automatically put movie tickets and boarding passes in the user’s wallet. According to a recent Google Developer Blog post, this feature is available for some movie chains and airlines worldwide and Google is working to make the functionality available for all movie theatres and airlines.

The feature activates when a confirmation email is sent to a Gmail account. Passes or tickets are then automatically uploaded.

It’s unclear if every Canadian airline, including Air Canada or movie theatres, such as Cineplex or Landmark, will work with the new feature.

The update also includes improvements to the Google Wallet app for Android and Google’s WearOS smartwatches. Users can manually move passes to an Archive Pass section and select to unarchive them so they appear on the home screen.

Google Wallet will also get another update soon, as the California-based company is working towards easier card viewing from websites and apps via ‘AppLinkData definitions,’ according to Android Central.

Source: Google Developer Blog Via: Android Central