Tesla’s Cybertruck Basecamp accessory is $3,000 of junk for your trunk

Tesla has started shipping the ‘Basecamp’ tent accessory for the Cybertruck and, like most things Elon Musk touches, the final product is a complete joke compared to what was promised.

Back when the Cybtertruck was first unveiled in 2019, the Basecamp accessory was announced alongside it. The tent accessory mimicked the bizarre unique design of the Cybertruck and looked like a decent accessory. The actual product, which retails for $3,000 USD (about $4,047 CAD), looks like they just tacked on a random tent to the bed of the truck.

Moreover, Cybertruck owners can’t just buy the Basecamp accessory — they have to take it to a Tesla Service Centre to have it installed. According to a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club by Cybertruck owner ‘TownBiz,’ the installation process seems straightforward and doable on your own if you follow the instructions, so it’s not entirely clear why Tesla needs to do the install.

While the tent might look lame, TownBiz does note that it’s thoughtfully designed, highlighting its light weight, easy to install or remove from the truck, doesn’t take up much space (only about 1/3rd of the truck bed) and it doesn’t reduce the range.

Moreover, the Cybertruck is supposed to have a ‘Tent Mode’ that auto-levels the truck using its air suspension. But the feature isn’t available, which makes the experience of using the Basecamp on a slope not great.

Coupled with the price, it seems like the Basecamp maybe isn’t the best way to spend your money. (But what do I know about wasting money? I haven’t bought a Cybertruck.)

Header image credit: TownBiz

Source: TownBiz Via: Electrek