Download Fat Bastard Burrito’s new app and get a complimentary small burrito

Fast food chain Fast Bastard Burrito has announced the launch of its mobile app and loyalty program, which is now available on Android and iOS.

The Ontario-born brand aims to streamline the ordering process by making it “simpler, faster, and more affordable,” according to the company’s press release.

Similar to other fast food chain apps, users are able to earn points when they spend via the new app. New app customers will also receive a complimentary small burrito (max $8.99), alongside a birthday bonus of 100 loyalty points.

Additionally, the chain says that the app offers customers limited-time deals and promotions, and users should keep an eye out for savings around National Burrito Day on April 4th, 2024.

Read more about the new app here.

Image credit: Fat Bastard Burrito

Source: Fat Bastard Burrito