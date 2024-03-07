Sideloading Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 can brick your phone

March’s ‘Pixel Feature Drop’ recently arrived, bringing ‘Circle to Drop‘ to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro — and the launch of a Feature Drop usually means there’s a QPR3 beta on the way.

The QPR3 beta 2, which will eventually become the June Pixel Drop, is now live for Pixel 5a and newer devices and features several bug fixes for the most recent Android update. However, you can end up bricking your device by downloading this update.

9to5Google has softbricked three different devices while sideloading the release. Another user on Reddit also encountered the same issue. However, this seems to be an issue for sideloaders, and you likely won’t encounter the same problem when downloading the OTA (over the air) patch.

Anyone who has sideloaded the update can fix it by sideloading the previous Beta 1 OTA.

Source: 9to5Google