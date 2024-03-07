Gemini Nano won’t come to Pixel 8 due to hardware limitations

Google’s new smart assistant, Gemini, is available on multiple devices but Gemini Nano, the multimodal large language model, isn’t coming to all Pixel smartphones.

Gemini Nano is only available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series; however, we’ve recently learned that it’s not making its way to the base Pixel 8, according to Terence Zhang, an engineer at Google and reporter by Mishaal Rahman.

Zhang told everyone that Gemini Nano isn’t coming to the Pixel 8 because of hardware limitations, but it’s unclear what the hardware limitations are. Many would assume it’s due to the Pixel 8 housing only 8GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GG. That said, the Galaxy S24 series starts at 8GB of RAM and can use Nano. This must mean that some other hardware limitations are holding back Gemini Nano.

Hopefully, more information will come in the future, but right now, it seems like only high-end devices will get the Gemini Nano experience.

Source: Telegram (MishaalAndroidNews)