fbpx
News

Gemini Nano won’t come to Pixel 8 due to hardware limitations

So far only the Pixel 8 Pro and Galaxy S24 series have access to the LLM

Dean Daley
Mar 7, 20245:28 PM EST 0 comments

Google’s new smart assistant, Gemini, is available on multiple devices but Gemini Nano, the multimodal large language model, isn’t coming to all Pixel smartphones.

Gemini Nano is only available on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series; however, we’ve recently learned that it’s not making its way to the base Pixel 8, according to Terence Zhang, an engineer at Google and reporter by Mishaal Rahman.

Zhang told everyone that Gemini Nano isn’t coming to the Pixel 8 because of hardware limitations, but it’s unclear what the hardware limitations are. Many would assume it’s due to the Pixel 8 housing only 8GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GG. That said, the Galaxy S24 series starts at 8GB of RAM and can use Nano. This must mean that some other hardware limitations are holding back Gemini Nano.

Hopefully, more information will come in the future, but right now, it seems like only high-end devices will get the Gemini Nano experience.

Source: Telegram (MishaalAndroidNews)

Related Articles

News

My favourite anime, Jujustu Kaisen, wins Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year

News

Sideloading Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 can brick your phone

News

Fizz implements price changes on beta plans

News

Vidéotron hikes the price of its international mobile plan by $5/month

Comments