Microsoft announces March 21 AI and Surface event

As rumoured in recent reports, Microsoft announced a March 21st event with a focus on generative AI, Copilot and Surface.

Dubbed ‘Advancing the new era of work with Copilot’ (yea, creative name, I know), the digital event will kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on March 21st. The event page says to tune in “for the latest in scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows, and Surface,” which sounds fairly business-focused.

That lines up with previous reports, which indicated Microsoft would unveil minor refreshes to Surface devices aimed at businesses ahead of a more significant consumer-oriented refresh later this spring. The company is expected to unveil new Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 models with a heavy focus on AI. The new devices would sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips or Intel’s new Core Ultra chips, both of which heavily focus on AI hardware.

Additionally, Microsoft previously touted its plans to add a Copilot key to Windows laptops this year, giving users easy access to its AI-powered chatbot tool.

Microsoft is also expected to unveil several new AI features for Windows 11. Rumours suggest the company could launch real-time live captions and translations, upscaling features for games, frame rate smoothing, and more. One rumoured tool dubbed ‘AI Explorer’ would let users search their PC using natural language to pull up apps, documents, web pages, images, chats and more. AI Explorer may even be able to form a history of tasks people do on their machines and make those searchable later on.

Of course, we’ll know all this for sure in a couple of weeks when Microsoft holds its event. Until then, it’s all just speculation.

