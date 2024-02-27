Intel announces new generation of Core Ultra processors

At MWC 2024, Intel has announced its new Core Ultra for business end users. These include the Intel Core Ultra 5, Intel Core Ultra 7 and Intel Core Ultra 9. The Core Ultra is Intel’s biggest architecture update in 40 years and is designed for the new era of AI PCs.

This Intel Core Ultra processor offers 47 percent better office app productivity, up to 36 percent power reduction gen-over-gen for video conferencing and 2.2x AI performance gen-over-gen for video editing. This chip is designed for AI PCs that come with new NPU, CPU and GPU powered silicons, comes with Copilot and features the copilot key.

The Intel Core Ultra powers features like smart framing, background removal, eye tracking, noise suppression, meeting transcriptions, text to image effect, improved remembering, memory scanning, ransomware detection and so much more.

This year’s commercial portfolio includes more than 100 notebook 2-in-1 desktop entries form partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, Fujistu, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, Panasonic, Samsung and Vaio.