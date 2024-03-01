Save up to 35 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Amazon Canada has once again slashed the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart home devices.
Check out all the deals below:
- All-new Echo Show 5 (2023 release) Kids for $99.99 (save 23%)
- All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $89.99 (save 25%)
- All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) in Charcoal for $89.99 (save 25%)
- All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) in Glacier White for $89.99 (save 25%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $109.99 (save 35%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) in Glacier White for $109.99 (save 35%)
Source: Amazon Canada
