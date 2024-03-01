fbpx
Deals

Save up to 35 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Ian Hardy
Mar 1, 20247:16 AM EST 2 comments

Amazon Canada has once again slashed the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart home devices.

Check out all the deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Deals

Disney+ with ads is currently available for $1.99/month for three months

Deals

Save up to 36 percent on select Anker charging accessories

Deals

DoorDash is currently offering 80 percent off on some orders in Toronto

Deals

Public Mobile’s $34/50GB Canada-U.S. plan is now available to all users

Comments