Federal government’s online harms bill tasks tech platforms with responsibility of users

The Liberal government has put forward new legislation obligating online platforms to create a safer space for users.

The Online Harms Act would hold platforms, including live streaming and adult content services, like Facebook, Twitch and PornHub, accountable for reducing users’ exposure to harmful content in seven categories. This includes content used to bully a child and content that incites violence, extremism, or terrorism.

The bill also states platforms have 24 hours to remove content that sexually victimizes a child, revictimizes a survivor, or intimate content shared without consent.

“Now more than ever, especially given the evolving capabilities of AI, online platforms must take responsibility for addressing harmful content and creating a digital world where everyone can participate safely and freely. This legislation does just that,” Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, said.

Platforms will also be required to provide users will clear ways to flag harmful content and implement measures to keep children safe.

The Online Harms Act would also lead to the creation of the Digital Safety Commission, responsible for administering the framework, and a Digital Safety Ombudsperson to further address issues with online safety.

The proposal also brings changes to the Criminal Code to address penalties for hate crimes, carrying a proposed maximum sentence of life in prison.

This is the federal government’s latest online-focused legislation, adding to the Online Streaming Act and Online News Act.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Canadian Heritage